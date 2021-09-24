Gabby Petito death: FBI issues arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie ‘using her credit card’

Brian Laundrie has been issued an FBI arrest warrant but not for Gabby Petito’s death.

The FBI said Laundrie is wanted for “use of unauthorised access device” related to his activities between August 30 and September 1, following the YouTuber’s homicide.

It’s reported that the arrest warrant is regarding the alleged fraudulent use of a Capitol One Bank credit card, with unconfirmed reports it is Gabby Petito’s card.

According to TMZ, prosecutors want Laundrie held without bail until a trial because he could be a danger to the community.







The indictment offers a timeline of the alleged unauthorised use of the card, where it was used to purchase items totaling at least $1,000.

The statement was released today by the Bureau’s Denver desk, reading: “While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide.







“We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI.”

Gabby, last seen alive on August 27 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, tried to defuse a heated argument between fiance Brian Laundrie and a hostess at a Tex-Mex restaurant, according to a witness.

Her body was found at Grand Teton National Park by investigators on Sunday.







She was reported missing on September 11 after she and 23-year-old Laundrie set out from New York on a cross-country road trip in her white van two months earlier, with Gabby documenting their travels on social media.

According to authorities, Laundrie was named as a person of interest and is believed to have been the last to see Petito alive.

He was last seen in Florida on September 1, but he returned to Florida without her. So far, he has not cooperated with authorities.

His family last saw him on Friday. He had gone on a hike, but he didn’t return for three days.

Laundrie is being sought out by cops from Carlton Reserve, a swampy area of 25,000 acres located just a few minutes from his Florida home in North Port.

While the FBI has yet to reveal why Laundrie could be at Carlton Reserve, the extensive search has entered its sixth day.

