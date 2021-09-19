Gabby Petito cops blast ‘completely fake’ news body has been found in hunt for missing girl and fiance Brian Laundrie

FLORIDA cops have denied reports that a body was found in the area they are searching.

“There are currently false reports of a body being located where we are searching. Completely fake,” The official North Port Police Twitter account said so on Saturday.

2 Florida police have denied reports that a body was found in their search Credit: AP

2 The FBI is now also looking for Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie Credit: Splash

This news comes a the FBI searches for both Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in her disappearance.

On Saturday, more than 50 North Port officers and the FBI searched the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota. This was just a day after Laundrie’s relatives reported that he had been missing since Tuesday.

Nearly a week into the search for Petito, officers with the North Port Police Department entered Laundrie’s Florida home — after Laundrie’s family requested police to come speak with them after claiming to have not seen Brian for days.

North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor told the New York Post: “His family has reported that they have not seen Brian as of Tuesday.”

More to follow…

For the latest news on this story keep checking back at Sun Online.

Central Recorder is your go to destination for the best celebrity news, football news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.

For the best Sun Online experience, download our new and improved app. For iPhone click here, for Android click here. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS.