Gabby Petito cops are probing TikToker Miranda Baker claims Brian Laundrie ‘offered her $200 for ride as he hiked ALONE’

FLORIDA authorities have confirmed they are looking into the claims of a TikTok user who said she gave Brian Laundrie a ride days after his fiancé Gabby Petito was last seen.

TikToker Miranda Baker posted videos Friday claiming that she and her boyfriend gave Laundrie rides at 5.30pm on Aug 29. This was three days after Petito last saw him at the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Salt Lake City.

Laundrie allegedly approached the couple while hiking alone at Grand Teton National Park in Colter Bay, Wyoming, and offered them $200 to give him a ride.

“We have spoken with her and are potentially utilizing her info into our timeline,” North Port police spokesman Josh Taylor told Fox News.

Baker previously stated that she had spoken to police about her encounters with Laundrie.

The Tiktoker said the ride would have only been approximately 10 miles, so it struck Baker as “kind of weird” that he offered to pay her $200.

In the first of Baker’s four TikTok videos regarding Laundrie, she tells viewers: “Hi, my name is Miranda… and on August 29th, my boyfriend and I picked up Brian at Grand Teton National Park at 5.30pm at night at Colter Bay.”

“I’m hoping this can help someone identify him because I saw him from TikTok,” Baker continued in the video, which has since obtained more than 2.2million views.

“Which then made me call the authorities — and my boyfriend and I have been in contact with a bunch of different people to help piece together different parts of this case.”

Baker recounted Laundrie saying he “needed to go to Jackson,” which is where she and her boyfriend were headed.

She continued: “So I said, ‘You know, hop in,’ and he hopped in the back of my Jeep, we then proceeded to make small talk.”

It was then Baker claimed Laundrie revealed he had been camping without his fiance as she was “working on their social media page back at their van.”

Baker and her boyfriend ended up dropping Laundrie off at the Jackson Dam after he “freaked out” when they mentioned the name of the area they were driving to.

“Nope, I need to get out right now, pull over,” Baker recalls Laundrie saying that after they said they were going to Jackson Hole.

Laundrie was dropped by Baker and his wife at 6.09pm on 28 August, only 39 minutes after being picked up.

Baker also noted that Laundrie “didn’t look dirty,” adding: “For someone who was camping multiple days, like, he didn’t look dirty, he didn’t smell dirty. So that part was kind of weird.”

Lastly, Baker insisted in another video: “I just want to reiterate again. All that I’m telling you guys, I already told the FBI. I have told the FBI.

“I am actively in contact with these people who are on the case. So everything I have told you, they do know.”

Baker and her boyfriend claimed that they did not see Laundrie using a cellphone during their brief encounter.

Three days later, Laundrie reportedly returned back home to Florida on September 1, without Petito.

On Friday, September 18, Laundrie was reported as missing, his attorney said.

His attorney said in a statement to reporters, according to ABC7: “Be advised, the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie are currently unknown.”

“The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is now trying to locate him and Petito, Laundrie’s attorney concluded on Friday night.

Nearly a week into the search for Petito, officers with the North Port Police Department entered Laundrie’s Florida home — after Laundrie’s family requested police to come speak with them after claiming to have not seen Brian for days.

North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor told the New York Post: “His family has reported that they have not seen Brian as of Tuesday.”

