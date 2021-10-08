Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie’s Father Joins Search for His Son in Florida Swamp

Brian Laundrie’s father has joined the hunt for his fugitive son in a Florida swamp.

He arrived at the Myakkatchee Creek Environmental Park in a red pickup truck and then was driven deep into the swamp in a police ATV.

The new twist comes after police discovered the remnants of a fresh campsite in the swamp. The area has been closed to hikers for weeks so they believe the campsite could be Laundrie’s.

“There’s a very good chance that Laundrie’s father has been called out to identify objects found at the camp site,” Nancy Grace, host of “Crime Stories” on Fox Nation, told Inside Edition. “He’s not going out there with a machete or a team of dogs so what can he actually do? Maybe identify an object.”

The Laundrie family’s attorney told Inside Edition: “Chris Laundrie is assisting law enforcement in the search for Brian. Chris was asked to point out any favorite trails or sports that Brian may have used.

But Callahan Walsh, co-host of “In Pursuit” with his father John Walsh, believes it may be a smokescreen.

“In my mind he’s either giving Brian information on what that search is and where it is right now or he’s trying to curry favor with the U.S. public,” Walsh told Inside Edition.

Police have been flying drones with thermal cameras over the area and probing the swamp with airboats. But experts say it would be difficult to survive undetected in the swamp for this long.