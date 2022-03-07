G/O Media and WGA East agree to a new contract after a 5-day strike

Writers Guild of America East announced Sunday that G/O Media, the bargaining team for the Gizmodo Media Group Union, and G/O Media had reached a tentative agreement. The deal is subject to approval from the WGA East Council as well as a ratification vote by union members.

The deal came less than a week after writers from all of G/O Media’s sites — including Gizmodo, Jezebel, and Kotaku — announced the first ever open-ended strike ever for a digital media outlet and began picketing outside the company’s offices in New York.

As part of the contract, G/O Media agreed to several of the union’s demands, including increases in salary minimums to at least $62,000/year (up from $55,000), 15 weeks of parental leave and 12 weeks of severance pay, as well as the addition of trans-inclusive healthcare coverage and 3% annual increases for Unit members.

G/O Media also provided guarantees that the union would prevent remote staffers being forced to relocate in cities with offices. The guarantee comes just two months after seven members of The A/V Club’s editorial staff quit in masse following a G/O Media requirement that they relocate from Chicago to Los Angeles.

“After four days of picketing in the first open-ended strike in digital media, management has acknowledged the strength and demands of our members,”WGA East and GMG Union In a statement. “We want to thank all of our supporters and those who gave to our GoFundMe. Your donations have ensured that none of our staffers and regular contractors had to lose a paycheck to fight for a fair contract. We have been made stronger by all of you.”