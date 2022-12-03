Funko Pop spoils Phase 5 of the MCU’s major villain

Marvel fan are excited to see Kang the Conquerer (Jonathan Majors), for the first-time since The Avengers. Loki The season 1 finale Quantumania: Ant-Man and The Wasp, but he won’t be the only villain present in the upcoming sequel. A number of new characters will be introduced to us, including MODOK. The villain hasn’t shown up in any of the Ant-Man trailers yet, but a toy might have spoiled MODOK’s design.

Funko this week Published the Product Listing Page For the MODOK bobblehead Quantumania: Ant-Man and The Wasp Its website. MODOK is a comic book character with a very small body and huge head. MODOK hovers over the Doomsday Chair.

MODOK was a villainous scientist who, as with other Marvel villains became an evil genius because of it. In 1967, he first made his debut in the issue of Marvel. Tales of Suspense He was eventually a Captain America enemy. We rarely see his face but he seems to have covered his head with a helmet made of gold. Here’s the unreleased Funko Pop:

MODOK – Ant Man & The Wasp Quantumania Funko Pop. Image source: Funko

MODOK had been a part of the plan. Ant-Man 3 He was there in the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 trailer, which has not yet been released. We don’t know what role he will play, but in the comics, he is an employee of Advanced Idea Mechanics (A.I.M.). A.I.M. is the MCU’s main antagonist. Aldrich Killian, also known as The Mandarin (Guy Pearce), founded A.I.M. We haven’t seen much of A.I.M. We haven’t seen much A.I.M. since Iron Man 3However, they may have an important role in Phase 5.

Marvel is yet to announce who will portray MODOK in MCU. You can read the full article here The official Iron Man 3 Videogame, A.I.M. downloaded Killian’s consciousness prior to his death to create MODOK. Guy Pearce might return to the role if that proves to be possible (though Tony won MODOK’s battle in the game). Marvel may bring back Patton Oswalt if it is MODOK from another universe. Oswalt voiced this character in Hulu’s animated MODOK Reihe.

No matter what Marvel does to MODOK in MCU, it will be revealed when Quantumania: Ant-Man and The Wasp In theaters February 17, 2023.