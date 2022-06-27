‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Shoved by LAPD at Pro-Choice Rally

“Full House” star Jodie Sweetin was shoved by a Los Angeles Police Department officer Saturday while attending a rally protesting the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which has effectively ended federal protections of abortion rights.

A video of the incident began to make the rounds online after it occurred. The footage depicts an LAPD officer grabbing and pushing Sweetin before the actress falls forward to the ground. A group of fellow protestors quickly rushes to help Sweetin up, while other admonish the line of police officers. The incident appears to occur along a freeway exit that the protestors had blocked.

“What the fuck is wrong with you guys?” yells one protestor before a chant of “No justice, no peace” breaks out.

A representative for Sweetin confirmed that the actress and activist was the person featured in the footage.

“I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court,” Sweetin said in a statement following the incident. “Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free.”

On Sunday afternoon, Sweetin also posted a response to the video, which features the caption “The LAPD just manhandled actress/activist Jodie Sweetin at a pro-choice protest.”

“Thank you for posting. Love everyone out there in the streets fighting for what’s right… #WeKeepUsSafe,” she wrote on Instagram.

Variety has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment on the incident.