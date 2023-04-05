Fugitive Roy McGrath was a former top aid to the MD Governor and shot dead

After a three-week-long manhunt, Roy McGrath, a disgraced ex-aide to the former governor of Maryland was finally arrested by federal agents in Tennessee. Authorities confirmed that Larry Hogan was arrested.

McGrath (53 years old) was shot and killed in an “agent-involved shootout,” according to the FBI. Authorities claim that McGrath was found in Knoxville by federal agents and tried to have him arrested.

McGrath was either killed from an accidental gunshot wound or by federal agents. The incident has been described in detail but not much else.

In a statement, Joseph Murtha, Roy’s attorney said that “The FBI confirmed Roy died from the injuries sustained earlier this evening.” This is the tragic end to these three weeks filled with uncertainty. Roy was innocent, and that is what I want to emphasize.

McGrath was scheduled to stand trial on federal fraud charges on March 13 in Baltimore’s U.S District Court, but never showed up, sparking a FBI and U.S. McGrath was due to stand trial on March 13 in Baltimore for federal fraud. He never turned up, prompting a U.S. and FBI manhunt.

The FBI released a statement Tuesday stating that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

“As the review remains ongoing, I cannot further comment at this time, only to comment Mr. McGrath was transported to the hospital last evening and succumbed to his injuries,” said Special Supervisory Agent Shayne Buchwald.

Ex-Gov. Hogan, who left office in January, issued a statement saying he and his wife were were saddened by McGrath’s death.

“We are praying for Mr. McGrath’s family and loved ones,” the statement said.

McGrath was arrested on suspicion of fraudulently receiving a severance payout of more than $233,000 through the Maryland Environmental Service. He resigned as a member of this quasi-governmental agency in 2020 and became Hogan’s chief of staff.

Authorities also claimed that he falsified an official document saying the governor approved the payment.

After media reports about his misconduct, McGrath quit in April 2020.

He had pleaded guilty to all charges.