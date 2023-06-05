Fugees reunited during Lauryn hill performance amid member’s imminent prison sentence

A legendary group has once again reunited. They had earlier said that they would not be able to make it. The Fugees attempted two reunion tours in the last couple years. The Score. The tour will be announced for September 2021.COVID outbreaks have supposedly caused the cancellation of this event. Despite reports that ticket sales were low, it was stated in the official statement at the time that the band wanted to tour safely and without putting people at risk. Plans for a Fugees tour reunion were put on indefinite hold only two months after the scandal involving Fugees’ member Pras Michael.

Michel was found guilty earlier this year of several federal crimes arising from his relationship with Malaysian Jho Low. Low was trying to influence American politicians on behalf of China. Michel has been charged with conspiracy to defraud, witness tampering and acting as unregistered agents of foreign governments. Although he has not been sentenced yet, he could be facing 20 years of prison.According to CNN. This weekend at the Roots Picnic festival, the Fugees performed onstage for the first time in years. It could have been their final performance. Lauryn Hills headlined the show, which featured songs such as “Killing Me Softly”, “Fu-Gee-La”, and other hits.According toDeadline.

Fugees has not announced their future plans, for obvious reasons. Wyclef Hill and Wyclef Jean could possibly tour independently at some time in the future. The show’s producer, Questlove, wrote on Instagram, “In 1993 an unknown band called the Fugees (at the request of the record label i interned at @ruffhouserecords) opened up for us at #TheTrocodero in Philadelphia—-this was one of their first gigs since signing to a major label. We were celebrating our signing with @geffenrecords, and they came to celebrate. The #BluntedOnReality album was released early in 1993. We got our deal in Dec 93 & man…..Now 30 years later & look at us now. This has been an amazing journey. @MsLaurynHill did us a solid by letting us not only letting us celebrate with her the classic #MiseducationOfLaurynHill but she also made a moment by bringing together her bredren @WyclefJean & @PrasMichel ……in what could possibly be one of the last times we will see this institution together in this setting..”