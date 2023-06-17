From saving lives to making films better, artificial intelligence is changing the world in surprising and positive ways.

Some technology titans portray a terrifying future in which computers will destroy humanity like a scene from the sci-fi film The Terminator.

The post-apocalyptic vision is a fabricated one.

6 AI could be our guardian angel, even if some think it will destroy humanity. Credit: Supplied

6 Marc Andreessen is a multi-billionaire who believes AI can save lives. Credit: Getty

There are many other voices that are reassuring us about the fact that robots will NOT take over.

Artificial intelligence is more likely than not to help us save lives and eliminate drudgery.

In March, more than 1,000 tech boffins called for a six-month pause on the training of the most powerful AI systems due to “profound risks to society and humanity”.

Shortly afterwards, Britain’s pioneering AI developer Geoffrey Hinton resigned from his post at Google to highlight the dangers.

Some critics say that those who are calling for a delayed response may be afraid of falling behind the current arms race.

Dr Alex Karp, boss of AI firm Palantir, told the BBC: “Many people asking for a pause are asking for a pause because they have no product.”

Anyone who has a good product will be able to see its benefits.

Another “godfather of AI”, Professor Yann LeCun, of Facebook and Instagram owner Meta, defended increasing computing power.

Marc Andreessen is the billionaire co-founder of Netscape, and believes AI can save lives in war.

Good mimics

He adds: “AI is a computer programme like any other.

“Its output is useful across fields from coding to medicine, law to the creative arts.

“It is owned by and controlled by people, like any other technology.”

Mr Andreessen insisted AI ISN’T killer software and robots ready to spring to life and “murder the human race or otherwise ruin everything”.

He adds: “A shorter description of what AI could be: A way to make everything we care about better.”

Cambridge Uni academic Dr Mansoor Ahmed-Rengers, founder of tech firm Open Origins, agrees Arnie Schwarzenegger’s killer cyborg in The Terminator is science fiction.

He says: “There are a lot of AI companies marketing to make us think we are closer than we are.

“But I don’t think computers will surpass us barely in my lifetime, and I’m 30.”

Even Mr Hinton wants research to continue because the potential benefits — include tackling climate change, curing fatal illnesses and providing better care for our ageing population — outweigh the risks.

Britain’s most famous mathematician, Dr Alan Turing, who played a key role in the early development of computers, created a theoretical definition of “artificial intelligence”.

Turing Test: A computer must be able communicate with a person in a manner that is indistinguishable. This can only happen in certain fields.

Kathleen Richardson, Professor of Ethics and Culture of Robots and AI at De Montfort University, Leicester, says: “Computers are good mimics, but they’re executing instructions.”

It is by focusing artificial intelligence’s incredible computing power on a single problem — such as detecting a certain type of cancer — that it will prove to be so beneficial.

We look at ways AI could change our world for the better . . .

MEDICINE

Artificial intelligence is a powerful tool that has enabled medical breakthroughs every week.

Mr Andreessen says: “Scientific breakthroughs and new technologies and medicines will dramatically expand as AI helps us further decode the laws of nature – and harvest them for our benefit.”

Rishi Sunder has also spoken out about the potential of AI to save lives.

He said: “You’ve seen that recently it was helping paralysed people to walk, discovering new antibiotics.”

The United States is home to many innovative ideas.

The UK-based company Digistain has developed a hi-tech scan that will provide a more accurate diagnosis of breast cancer.

The AI-based system, C the Signs (co-founded by Dr Bea Bakshi of the UK Cancer Detection System), has shown promising results in detecting the disease as early as possible.

She said: “We are creating a future where every patient can survive cancer using this AI prediction technology.”

Researchers at the University of Bradford now use AI for the better assessment of organs to be donated.

JOBS

M. Andreessen believes that the creation of new industries will increase job opportunities.

He says: “Productivity growth throughout the economy will accelerate dramatically, driving economic growth, creation of new industries, new jobs and wage growth – resulting in a new era of heightened material prosperity across the planet.”

6 Artificial intelligence could boost productivity by allowing staff to focus on more fulfilling tasks instead of mundane ones Credit: Getty

Artificial intelligence could allow staff to focus on more fulfilling tasks.

Dr Ahmed-Rengers explains: “Anything that is boring in your current job, you can automate it.

“If you are a computer programmer you don’t want to spend your time writing code.”

Instead of the government spending an enormous amount on administrative costs, it will have more funds available to hire additional cops and nurses.

Undoubtedly, driverless cars will be a bad thing for taxi drivers or bus operators.

But Ron Thaniel, senior director of Policy and Regulatory Affairs at Zoox, which put the first robotaxi on public roads this year, argues: “There will be the need to hire and train remote operators and individuals who can maintain and service the vehicles.”

EDUCATION

THERE are concerns students will use artificial intelligence to cheat – but many academics believe advanced software will raise educational standards.

Pupils can use programmes like ChatGPT – which allows human-like conversations with a chatbot and can write emails and essays – to point them in the direction of the info they need.

AI can also be used to provide more personalized teaching by providing the correct level of lessons for each student.

Teachers and lecturers can already use programs to identify plagiarism. The AI can then be used to update these programmes.

Professor Hassan Ugail, director of the Centre for Visual Computing at the University of Bradford, says: “I think AI will change lives for the better.

“When calculators came out, people were against students using them.

“It’s the same with ChatGPT. We should let students use it.”

ENVIRONMENT

The use of advanced algorithms is already making planes and cars more energy-efficient.

It was announced this week that an AI-based pilot project will be implemented in Devon to help reduce water pollution by providing a system of early warning.

In the future, computers may be smart enough for them to help prevent climate changes.

David Levy, author of Robots Unlimited, says: “We’ve only scratched the surface of the possibilities so far.

“The ultimate aim of AI research is to produce what is called general AI, which is capable of solving pretty much any type of problem.

“So in the future we will be able to say to a general AI programme, ‘What are the best things to do in order to mitigate climate change?’.”

The computer programs currently rely heavily on the human entry of information, which is prone to error.

The future will bring about a far greater accuracy in terms of real-time information, thanks to hi-tech systems.

Care

Caring for older people is one of today’s greatest challenges.

AI offers round the clock assistance and can offer cures to debilitating diseases such as dementia.

6 Andreessen, a tech entrepreneur says AI-based medical chatbots have already shown more empathy than human doctors Alamy

Mr Andreessen says: “AI medical chatbots are already more empathetic than their human counterparts.

“Rather than making the world harsher and more mechanistic, infinitely patient and sympathetic AI will make the world warmer and nicer.”

Ideas include generating virtual reality worlds so people who can’t leave home can still access physio and meet friends.

Prof Richardson says: “I am concerned people are not forming relationships as we spend more time in digital systems.

“But there are benefits to AI.

“A project we are working on called Share Space creates avatars.

“There are people living remotely who can’t attend physio clinics.

“We are trying to create virtual environments where they can still have these therapeutic interventions and feel the presence of people.”

THE ARTS

NOW that anyone can get their hands on artificial intelligence software, we have seen a host of convincing fakes – from a photo of the Pope in a puffer jacket to “new” music by Drake.

Some fear that it will kill the creativity.

6 This picture shows the Pope in a puffer coat. Credit: Supplied

But Mr Andreessen claims: “The creative arts will enter a golden age, as AI-augmented artists, musicians, writers and filmmakers gain the ability to realise their visions far faster and at greater scale than ever before.”

This week, Sir Paul McCartney told how he used super-smart software to “extricate” the late singer John Lennon’s vocals from a “ropey” old demo in order to create a new song by The Beatles.

AI could soon take the film industry out of the rich’s hands.

Dr Ahmed-Rengers says: “At the moment you have to be Disney to make a massive CGI movie, but soon a team of ten might be able to produce CGI as good as from Hollywood.”

The professor is developing a Made By Human Stamp, similar to Fair Trade, that will inform consumers whether a product was created by computer or not.

The Personal Assistant

Andreessen says AI will improve personal life dramatically.

“Every child will have an AI tutor that is infinitely patient, infinitely compassionate, infinitely knowledgeable, infinitely helpful,” he writes.

6 A tutor with AI could be infinitely patient and compassionate. They would also have infinite knowledge. Credit: Getty

He said the virtual tutors would help “maximize their potential with the machine version of infinite love”, adding: “Every person will have an AI assistant/coach/mentor/trainer/advisor/therapist (for) all of life’s opportunities and challenges.

“Every scientist will have an AI assistant that’ll expand their research and achievement.

“Every artist, engineer, businessperson, doctor, caregiver will have the same.

“Every leader of people – CEO, government official, non-profit president, athletic coach, teacher – will have the same.

“The magnification effects of better decisions by leaders are enormous, so this intelligence augmentation may be the most important of all.”