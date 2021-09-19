From being manipulative to making impulsive decisions the 8 signs you’re addicted to love

IF you’ve ever been in love you’ll be familiar with the butterflies in your stomach and the want to spend all your time with one person.

One expert warns that you may be addicted to your feelings if they become impulsive or obsessive.

Experts at Delamere Health said that as more people are now able to start relationships due to no Covid restrictions being in place, more people are looking for love.

While most office workers are returning to work, many people worry more about their partner’s presence around others.

Martin Preston, founder of Delamere Health said while all romantic relationships may exhibit some signs of jealousy occasionally, with love addiction there is a consistent pattern of one or more (usually more) of the signs.

He said that this pattern leads to life-altering and ongoing negative consequences.

“Much like sex addicts, love addicts are searching for something outside of themselves – a person, relationship, or experience – to provide them with the emotional and life stability they lack.

“In other words, love addicts use their intensely stimulating romantic experiences to (temporarily) fix themselves and feel emotionally stable”He said that there are eight signs of love addiction.

Here are eight signs that you should be aware of when it comes love addiction.

1. Fantasising

Martin says that love addiction always involves another person – even if that other person doesn’t know they are involved.

He said, “This can be a type of fantasy where someone suffering from a love addiction will create a fictional relationship in their mind that doesn’t exist in real life.”

“Those with love addiction can become obsessed with making an impression on the person they are infatuated with – changing their personalities, looks, clothes and even daily schedules to bump into that person in order to ‘secure’ the person they are fantasising about.”

2. Addicted to being ‘in-love’

People who suffer from love addiction will usually jump from one relationship to the next as they are addicted to the feeling of being in-love.

Martin stated that such people will feel the need to find another person as soon as they are done with their relationship.

“This can lead to fantasising about people who are unavailable – or alternatively jumping into an unhealthy relationship where they can become obsessed with this person”He said so.

3. Impulsive and dangerous decisions

Someone who is addicted to love can often make dangerous decisions without thinking twice about the repercussions.

Their actions are all about the person they love/want.

“Parents with children could be putting their children at risk by inviting strangers to their homes. Children can also end up feeling neglected if their parent seems to be prioritising their relationships over their child’s wellbeing.

“Many stay in toxic and even abusive relationships for fear of being alone”Martin agreed.

4. Obsessive and needy

Martin said that a key trait of a love addict will be obsessive and needy behaviour when their in a relationship.

“They can find themselves bombarding their lover with gifts and tokens of affection or extravagant gifts that they cannot afford”He added.

5. Difficulty with true intimacy

Those who have love addiction often get bored after the honeymoon stage has passed and this can stop them from forming a healthy relationship.

People addicted to love will often look for the perfect relationship because they believe it will solve all their problems.

Martin said that this can also mean they end up in unhealthy relationships with other people that can be intense from the very beginning, often using sex as a way to keep their partner ‘hooked in’.

6. Codependency/infatuation

Becoming extremely codependent on a partner or infatuated with someone is another sign of love addiction.

Martin explained that they can become very jealous or possessive of their partner or spend too much time with them. This can lead to dangerous and erratic behavior.

“On the other side of this, someone with a love addiction will often focus on their partners’ shortcomings – always wanting more from their relationship”He agreed.

7. Become resentful of friends and family

Many people often use the phrase ‘relationship goals’ as they envy what other people have.

However, people who have a love problem can be resentful towards their loved ones.

Martin explained that these people will often withdraw or cease attending certain events.

8. Manipulation

Love addicts will often cause drama and will try and manipulate the people they are with.

Martin explained that this can cause problems with their partners, friends, and families as people may find it difficult to cope with the drama.

“Some love addicts can even become aggressive in their manipulation, inflicting both mental and physical pain on loved ones when their expectations are not met.”

A trained medical professional should be consulted if you suspect you may have any type of addiction.

