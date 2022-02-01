Frolic Media Strikes Podcast Deal With iHeartMedia, Launches ‘Lovestruck Daily’

EXCLUSIVE: Frolic Media, an entertainment media company co-founded by former E! President Lisa Berger and former AwesomenessTV executive Sarah Penna, has struck a podcast deal with iHeartMedia and has set a daily romance show as its first series.

The two companies are launching LoveStruck Daily, a 20-minute series hosted by romance experts that will share one real-life love story per episode.

The series, which launches February 7 (you can listen to the trailer below), comes as part of an arrangement between Frolic Media and iHeartMedia to launch additional shows.

LoveStruck Daily will be hosted by Sarah Wendell, author and co-founder of Smart Bitches Trashy Books, and author Alisha Rai. It will also feature interviews from guests sharing their own love stories and expertise.

Guests include Logan Ury, a behavioral scientist turned dating coach who heads the research team for the dating app Hinge and Lamorne Morris, star of New Girl and co-host of the iHeartRadio podcast Welcome to Our Show.

Frolic Media, which signed a first-look deal with CBS TV Studios, in 2020, is behind Clubhouse (w/t), a murder mystery drama in development at The CW from iZombie writer Christina De Leon. It also produces podcasts such as Not Your Little Lady, K-Bae and Rebel Girls Book Club.

“We could all use feel-good stories right now, and no one is better at telling stories of true love than the team at Frolic,” said Will Pearson, COO for the iHeartPodcast Network. “We’re thrilled to partner with Frolic to bring a heart-warming episode into the world every day, and to amplify strong female voices along the way.”

“Frolic Media has always been about celebrating life’s happily ever afters, and this podcast is the latest opportunity for us to share genuine, feel-good stories that listeners can relate to,” added Lisa Berger, CEO of Frolic Media. “Romance is truly universal. This show is yet another way we’re reaching listeners through compelling stories told by extremely talented and diverse voices.”

Frolic Media is repped by UTA.