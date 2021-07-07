Friends: The Reunion Watch Online Free | Where to Watch Online

Reunions are always special but when it is the reunion of the friends who got us through the thick and thin of life, it is exceptional. “Friends: The Reunion” was a most awaited chapter from the most loved sitcom of all times “Friends”. Missed it? Want to watch it again? Don’t hesitate because now you can watch the full episode of Friends: The Reunion online for free. Here’s how you can stream Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max online for free.

Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, the six friends- Monica, Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, and Joey soon became the closest characters in the history of series and sitcoms to win over millions of hearts, globally. The six friends from Manhattan getting through their life adventures in the ’90s somehow can connect to the audience even today, generations apart. The friends beautifully portrayed by the amazing actors added to the brilliance of Friends.

Friends: The Reunion, The one where we see them on set again

The reunion is a reminder of how much we embraced the show. The 2-hour episode presented some revelations about the cast of Friends, some nostalgic script readings, replaying the cool Trivia game, and a lot of love. Watch the reunion special episode of Friends on HBO Max online for free to catch some cool cameo appearances and an eye-watering experience.

How to watch the full episode of The Friends Reunion online for free on HBO Max?

The reunion special episode was released for a worldwide premiere on HBO Max on May 27 2021. Wait no more and read below to find out how you can watch the reunion special “Friends: The Reunion” online on HBO Max for free.

The easiest way to watch the reunion is by subscribing to HBO Max’s online streaming service. Relax, we’ll tell you how to watch it for free too. Keep reading.

How to watch the full episode of The Friends Reunion on HBO Max for free using a Hulu subscription?

HBO Max does not provide a free trial as such. Although, you can get one by trying the streaming platform, Hulu.

Go to the Hulu website and sign up for their 30-day free trial. And there you go! A subscription to Hulu will grant you access to a 7 day free trial for HBO Max.

It’s not over yet. Now you need to download the HBO Max App.

Choose your TV provider as Hulu.

Log in with your Hulu credentials.

Now watch Friends: The Reunion online for free within seven days on HBO Max.

How to watch the full episode of The Friends Reunion online for free with an AT&T subscription?

Are you an AT&T customer? Go check out whether your plan comes with a free HBO Max subscription because some plans do.

Ensure whether you are using AT&T Unlimited wireless, AT&T Fiber Internet 1000 or the AT&T TV Choice plan. Open your free HBO Max subscription and watch the Friends Reunion online for free.

How to watch the full episode of The Friends Reunion online for free with an Amazon Prime Video Channels subscription?