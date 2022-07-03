Friends: The Bones Star You Likely Forgot About

T.J. Thyne is the actor who plays Dr. Oberman. Ross (David Schwimmer), a doctor Ross hires to replace Phoebe’s first doctor, expresses an unusual fascination for Arthur “Fonzie”Fonzarelli (Henry Winkler), a character from the sitcom “Happy Days.”Phoebe isn’t satisfied with this new option. She points out that Oberman does not look old enough for a doctorate. This is a fair assessment. Thyne displays a youthful exuberance more suitable for a teenager than for a medical professional. Phoebe is given the opportunity to share some of her favorite one-liners with Dr. Oberman, even though his presence is brief. She even does a “Doogie Howser, M.D.”Before sending him on his journey, make a joke.

The primary focus of “Bones”While the dynamic between Dr. Temperance (Emily Deschanel), a forensic anthropologist, and FBI Special Agent Seeley (David Boreanaz), is quite interesting, so are the other characters. Thyne stars as Dr. Jack Hodgins on the crime drama. He is a highly-strung scientist with a dry sense of humor, and a penchant to conspiracy theories. Booth and Brennan had to deal with the difficulties in their own relationships, so Hodgins’ romance was a regular plotline. 

