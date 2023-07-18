Friends Little People Collection: Where can I buy it?

Where can we buy the Fisher Price Little People Collector FRIENDS “The Television Series” Set? There’s also a sweepstakes for the “kidult” toy. Source: Fisher-Price

It seems that nostalgia will always be in style. We may all have seen the 236 episodes. Friends hundreds of times, but our love for the classic ‘90s sitcom never gets old. Fisher-Price will release their Little People Collector in honor of National Monica Day, which is celebrated on the 18th July. Friends “The Television Series” set for those Friends Adults who collect books.

All six of the Friends The collection features the main characters and is an essential for every fan. Friends aficionados. On top of that, there’s a sweepstakes for any fans who can find all the hidden easter eggs. Were we able to be more thrilled?

Where can eager ‘Friends’ fans by the Little People Collection?

While there are sweepstakes options to choose from, it is not recommended. Win Fans need not be concerned about the collection! You can purchase it on Amazon The following are some examples of how to get started: Mattel Creations Yes, it’s the same company as Barbie. Because July 18 is Monica Day, Fisher-Price wanted to honor Courteney Cox’s character with the adorable collection.

The series features six characters in some of their most memorable looks. Rachel wears her Central Perk waitress garb—the uniform of her very first job before she became a fashion mogul! And she wouldn’t be complete without “The Rachel” haircut. Monica, of course, wears a chef’s outfit. Phoebe wears the beautiful yellow dress from “The One Where No One’s Ready” … with the Christmas ribbon to cover her unfortunate stain.

Another classic outfit from the Season 2 episode can be seen in the collection on Joey — could he BE wearing any more clothes? Joey “steals” Chandler’s chair, so Chandler steals all of Joey’s underwear. Naturally, Joey steals and wears all of Chandler’s clothes … without wearing any underwear. And Ross wears his Season 5 New Year’s resolution outfit: leather pants that he can’t pull up after going to the bathroom. Ben, at least, thinks it’s cool to be a cowboy.

Fisher-Price is calling their sweepstakes “The One with the 236 Winners.”

On the Honor of People are able to make friends with each other’ 236 episodes, Fisher Price is giving away 236 Little People Collector Friends “The Television Series” sets to 236 of the show’s biggest fans. We just have to find all of the Easter eggs hidden in the set. Luckily for us, Fisher Price already gave us some hints—avid fans will easily spot the iconic yellow frame and Chandler’s duck, but what else can we find?

