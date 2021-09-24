Freya is the host of The Great British Bake Off 2021.

GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF 2021’s youngest contestant Freya is cooking up a storm in the Bake Off kitchen.

Here’s everything you need to know about the young baker…

2 Freya is this years Great British Bake off youngest contestant

Who is Freya on the Great British Bake Off 2021?

Freya, from Scarborough, North Yorkshire, is just 19-years-old, and the youngest baker in the 2021 season.

Although she may not be the youngest ever contestant on the show – that accolade goes to Martha Collison from the fifth series who has just 17 – but Freya is the programme’s first vegan baker.

Freya plans to stand out among the rest of this year’s contestants by attempting to make all her baked using vegan friendly or plant-based ingredients.

She reminisced watching the original series when she was nine years of age.

She lives at home with her family and enjoys riding horses.

She is currently pursuing a psychology degree and, according to her Instagram account, is working with a modeling agency.

2 Freya is taking on The Great British Bake Off by being the first vegan baker. Image Credits: ©Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

What has Freya done on The Great British Bake Off 2021?

The Great British Bake Off began with cake week, September 21st 2021.

Freya’s all-vegan chocolate sponge was filled with cherry jam, kirsch cream, and cream.

Explaining her cake, she said: 2Honestly, when I first made this chocolate cake, I thought it was the best chocolate cake that I’d had – I don’t think you’d know that it was vegan.

“But I’d eat cake off the floor, so I feel I’m probably not the best judge of that really.”

Freya has spoken out about her experience on the show.

Freya has over 10,000 followers and regularly updates her Instagram stories.

Go check her instagram out @freyacox_

Sharing news of her participation in the show, the teenager wrote: “The secret is out….you will see my face on THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF!!!

“Honestly can’t believe I am writing this, I feel genuinely blessed to share my passion for vegan baking on such an incredible programme with such an amazing group of people.

“Wanted to add a small disclaimer before the episode, I was desperate to show the world vegan baking is just as exciting with the hope to inspire people to give it a go.”

She continued: “For obvious reasons I wasn’t able to change the technical challenge as it would mean the whole show was unfair.

“Sorry if this is disappointing to hear but once the show has finished I have plans to Veganise the recipes for you all, so I hope this makes up for that.”

How can I see The Great British Bake Off 2021?

Every Tuesday night, The Great British Bake Off returns with a new series in 2021.

It will air on Channel 4 at 8pm.