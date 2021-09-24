Fresh Prince of Bel Air Actress Karyn Parsons Now Has 2 Kids Director Alexandre Rockwell!

Karyn Parsons, who starred in “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” is now a mother to two kids and loving wife to the renowned director Alexandre Rockwell. Here’s everything you need to know about her family.

Karyn Parsons played Hilary Banks, one of the most iconic Black dramas of all time. While playing Banks on “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air,” she exhibited naivety, ambition, and loyalty, making her one of the most loved personalities in the production.

Parsons’ remarkable achievements and relevance in the entertainment business have been apparent for many years.

She is an accomplished actress, a brilliant activist with a thirst to reveal everything she knows about her race, a novelist, and runs a non-profit organization.

The actress is a happy, fulfilled woman who is dedicated to her family, which includes her husband Alexandre Rockwell (a talented film director) and their two biracial children.

KARYN PARSONS:

Many associate her with “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and rightly so, she distinguished herself among other cast members. Parsons’ life is full of interesting details. One of these is the fact that she has been married twice.

Parsons now has a loving relationship with Rockwell. But their happy ever after took place 13 years after Parsons divorced Randy Brooks, her first husband.

Brooks, like his ex-wife, thrived as an actor and writer in the acting world. Some of his film credits include “Assassination,” “Colors,” and “Reservoir Dogs.”

While their marriage did not work, the actress kept on pursuing her career, waiting for her knight in shining armor to come to sweep her off the ground. After 13 years of divorcing, she finally became a Mrs.

Parsons may be a skilled actor, but she decided not to pursue acting because she wanted to pursue other goals, which include passionately discussing her heritage and history.

Parsons admitted that acting can be difficult, especially because she must memorize scripts. However, she maintained that it was possible and that she is not giving up on her acting career.

WHO IS PARSONS’ SECOND HUMAN?

Rockwell is a notable and reputable film director who was born into a talented family. His grandfather was a Russian animator while his grandmother was an artist.

Rockwell made a few short films during the 1980s and established himself in film production. Over the years, he gained credibility through his works, including “Soup,” “13 moons,” “Little Feet,” and a more recent one, “Sweet Thing.”

The director has also introduced his kids to the business of acting. His daughter, Lana, and son, Nico, starred in his 2013 film “Little Feet.”

They later bagged roles in their dad’s “Sweet Thing,” which was more like a family project, as it also featured his wife. The film centered on two siblings plagued with bad and poor parenting, which were real-life experiences from Rockwell’s childhood.

KARYN PARSONS’ MARRIAGE/FAMILY

Parsons, who often promotes her African American image, was born to a Black mother and white father, and she married a caucasian man.

The couple took some time to decide to have children. However, when they did, they promised to raise their biracial children with strong character and not focus on their different races.

During an interview, the mother of two explained that building a personality is not about race or looks, but about understanding one’s background, history and also appreciate other people’s history too.

This is how she raised her biracial children. Parsons said that her daughter doesn’t look black and is frustrated that she is not heard or treated seriously on certain issues that affect people of African descent.

The actress spoke glowingly about her little sister, an actress. She described her daughter as a woman of small power, with a desire to make contributions to sensitive matters regarding the African-American race.

ParsonS is supportive of her family and active in her parenting. Her husband, however, is unrelenting in his pursuit to be a loving, grateful father.

His children and his wife were present at the Berlin Film Festival when Rockwell presented a project. The film director shared a sweet post that captured their time on the red carpet and quipped:

“Wonderful moments at our World Premiere in Berlin. Thank you each and everyone for being with us during the festival and supporting our film making the way.”

This year, he shared a throwback snap from her event featuring his family again and added, “Red carpet smiles right before meeting our incredible audience in Berlin. #throwback.”

PARSONS ON ATTITUDE TO LABELS

When speaking about her creativity, for example, in her first book “How High The Moon,” dedicated to telling stories about identity and the African American race, and non-profit “Sweet Blackberry,” she explained that her aim is not to attract any name tag or labels.

When asked if she sees herself as a social justice bringer or feminist, Parsons said, “It’s so funny, I don’t label myself. I don’t reject being called some of these things. It’s just that I’m human…I’ve had people introduce me as an activist…I never set out thinking that way. But I certainly don’t reject it.”

Parsons may have kicked aside her passion for acting and is more focused on parenting, educating the younger generations, telling the Black history, but she is also on great terms with her former cast members from the family drama.

Last year, the cast of the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunited in a special way, despite the coronavirus. This moment was recounted by Parsons, who described it as beautiful and emotional.