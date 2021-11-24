French Toast: How to Make it Better. + Photos

French toast is a classic brunch meal, and although it’s easy to make, it can be difficult to master.

To test if the dish was better than my regular recipe, I added a new ingredient to the breakfast meal.

Both recipes were delicious with the added ingredient.

Loading You are about to load.

French toast is often one of the easiest to make.

I had this in mind and set out to find the perfect French-toast recipe. Allrecipes.com. Over 3,000 people have given it five stars, but the unique addition of flour to the batter was what really sold me.

To test the hack against my preferred recipe, I decided to compare it with the original.

Continue reading to find out how it turned out.

To make sure it was fair, I tried both recipes.





I removed the vanilla and cinnamon from my recipes.



Tiffany Leigh, Insider







Both versions were made using the same recipe, except that I removed vanilla and cinnamon from both recipes to be more sensitive to the basic textures of the ingredients.

For my “classic version,”To make the bread-soaking recipe, I grabbed eggs and milk as well as sugar and salt.





I added flour in the batter for Allrecipes French bread.



Tiffany Leigh, Insider







The second batter required the same ingredients but added flour.

The basic recipe was simple to make, but the floured version took some time.

To prevent lumps, I added a few drops of milk to the flour. Then I used a whisk to make a paste. Then I added the milk slowly, then the eggs, sugar, salt, and finally the salt.





The flour mixture was paler and more dense than the egg mixture, while it was lighter and yellower.



Tiffany Leigh, Insider







The flour mixture felt more like a batter than the traditional egg mixture.

When I soaked the bread in each of the mixtures, I didn’t notice any significant differences.





French toast is best served with a fluffy, slightly sweetened bread.



Tiffany Leigh, Insider







This recipe calls for a rich and slightly sweet loaf, such as challah (my top recommendation), or brioche.

It is possible to make Texas-style thick bread. However, sourdough and rye breads won’t absorb the mixture.

Pre-sliced bread is best avoided as it can cause tearing.

I experimented with both challah bread and brioche for this experiment.





I let the bread soak in water for around 20 minutes.



Tiffany Leigh, Insider







I cut each loaf into slices about 1 inch thick and divided the ingredients. I used half of the slices to make the basic mixture and the rest for the floured batter.

I allowed the slices to soak for around 20 to 25 minutes, flipping them halfway through.





Halfway through, I flip the sheets over to ensure that they absorb fully.



Tiffany Leigh, Insider







Except for the color difference and thickness, both versions appeared to produce the same results and the absorption rates were about the same.

Once everything had been cooked, it was much easier to distinguish the recipes.





Cast-iron skillets are my favorite.



Tiffany Leigh, Insider







I used my cast-iron skillet, and heated it on medium-low heat.

When I flipped the slices, I noticed a subtle difference in their appearance.





Both slices were golden-brown. “hack”Mixture was more even.



Tiffany Leigh, Insider







The “classic”Bread was slightly uneven in color. The interior was darker than the exterior. The floured bread had a golden brown color that was evenly distributed.

It was time to plate my French Toast after two or three minutes each side.

The texture of the floured version was excellent, but it lacked the egg flavor.





French Toast: Regular (left) and fully cooked floured (right).



Tiffany Leigh, Insider







The French toast with flour was quite interesting. It reminded me of sliced bread pudding. The bread texture was slightly firmer, but still soft. The egg taste was mild here.

French toast originally tasted a little dry and crusty on the edges, but had a rich center. It was almost like flan or custard. This one had a strong egg flavor.

Particularly with the challah bread, there were no textural differences.





Different textures and tastes were present in the brioche slices.



Tiffany Leigh, Insider







The floured bread was perfect for maintaining a consistent texture throughout. It was soft but not dense and was just a touch creamy.

The leftovers held up well over the next day, and they were freezer-friendly.

The original French toast was, on the other hand, eggy and custardy. It also had a touch of meltiness.

It offered a nice contrast to its crusty and hard edges.





There were completely different textures in the challah-bread French Toast.



Tiffany Leigh, Insider







These textural differences were even more apparent in the cooked challah bread.

While the hack was definitely effective, I’m going to stick to my original recipe.





I will probably be unable to reach for the prize because of these additional steps “hack” recipe.



Tiffany Leigh, Insider







Both styles were delicious so it was difficult to choose a favorite. However, I’m lazy and will likely choose the flourless version as it’s easier to prepare.

I prefer the floured French toast to French toast if I’m serving someone who doesn’t believe they like it.

You can’t go wrong with this recipe, regardless of whether you use flour.

: