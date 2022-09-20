French-American Firm Zag Launches Streaming Content unit; Makes First Toon

EXCLUSIVE: ZAG, the French-U.S. animation house behind Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir, launched a streaming content unit and has lined up its first projects.

ZAG Stream has been created to supercharge Zag’s direct-to-streaming business. Maria Doolan, ZAG Senior Vice president of TV Content Maria Doolan is the head of the division. Maria Doolan has been a veteran content executive for kids content since she joined Zinkia Entertainment in Madrid 17 years ago. She assumed her new role in November 2012.

ZAG Stream’s debut is made with a project already in place. FairyonIt is being described as “a reimagining of some of the world’s most famous fairy tale characters told with a superhero twist.” It’s currently in pre-production and will be unveiled at Mipcom next month, according to ZAG founder and CEO Jeremy Zag.

The show’s 13-part series will see Rapunzel as a princess on a quest for justice and truth. Helping her in the quest are a team of legendary superheroes — Little Red Riding Hood, Aladdin, Gretel, Cinderella, and Jack — who unite their magical powers to prevent a Mysterious Knight from freeing the most terrible of adversaries imprisoned in a Magic Mirror.

Fairyon the creative team behind – Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir, with that show’s art director Nathanaël Bronn the series creator and director. Jeremy Zag, creator and director of the Miraculousuniverse will produce. Miraculous launched on France’s TF1 in 2015 and initially aired in the U.S. on Nickelodeon, before switching to Disney platforms.

“Classic fairy tales have entertained audiences for hundreds of years, and we are taking some of the most famous characters and transporting them to a mystical and inspirational world of Fairyon,” said Jeremy Zag. “The first twelve standalone episodes will each feature a new character, but only in the last episode will the clues to the story become clear when, for the first time in history, they all unite. As the studio and team behind Miraculous, we are so excited to take these evergreen fairytale characters and retell their stories for today’s audiences.”