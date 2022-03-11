Mark Deetjen has died. He was promoted to Executive vice president of Global Channels, Fremantle, after helping to build Buzzr, a game-show channel. He was 50, and he passed away on January 24, 2019.

Deetjen HadTo combat Type I diabetes, he received a simultaneous kidney-pancreas transplant in 2013. He survived a heart attack in 2020.

Deetjen was an SVP Programming and Operations officer at Buzzr (a FAST network dedicated vintage game shows), when he joined Fremantle. He eventually rose to the position of general manager. He worked with Dish to expand their partnerships and got Buzzr on OTT/FAST channels. Buzzr is now available on more than 100 broadcast markets, including all Top 30 DMAs.

Fremantle promoted Deetjen from EVP to EVP in October.

“It’s an immense loss for all who knew him,”Buzzr posted Wednesday’s tweets to its Twitter feed. “Mark was a dedicated family man, a supportive, thoughtful leader, and a game show fan who helped build Buzzr from the beginning. We will miss him greatly.”

Mark Deetjen’s passing is an immense loss for all who knew him. Mark was a committed family man, a supportive and thoughtful leader, as well as a fan of game shows. He helped to create BUZZR right from the start. We will all miss him. pic.twitter.com/kKlbB5BTBi — BUZZR (@BUZZRtv) March 9, 2022

Deetjen, whose father was longtime Disney lawyer Jose Deetjen, grew up in San Marino, CA, went to USC as an undergrad in the late ’80s-early ’90s and got his master’s in Film & TV producing as a graduate of the USC Peter Stark Production Program. According to a, Deetjen is a high-level swimmer. remembranceSouthPasadenan.com shows that he missed qualifying at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Los Angeles by.001 seconds.

Deetjen, who was of Cuban descent, was a co-founder of South Pasadena’s D.U.D.E.S. (Dads Uniting Dads in Education & Service), a non-profit organization that aimed to foster better educational and social opportunities for the community. He was also a board member and booster of Los Angeles County High School for the Arts Foundation.

He has previously worked for Sony Pictures Television International Sony Movie Channel/Cine Sony Television.

Deetjen is survived his wife Lisa and their children Sam, Aubry and Aubry.