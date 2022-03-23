Fred Sirieix Launches Canard Production Label

Fred Sirieix Launches Canard Production Label
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Fred Sirieix is a French TV host, best known for his involvement in UK series. First datesAnd Remarkable Places To EatCanard is his production label and is supported by All3Media-controlled Objective Media Group.

Canard’s first commission is Fred’s Last Resort (working title) for E4, an 8×60 series in which Sirieix will recruit 10 young people at a crossroads in their lives and throw them into a life changing, highly demanding role in the exacting world of luxury, high-end hotel hospitality.

This first greenlight, which was a coproduction with Betty TV is part of an exclusive partnership OMG for unscripted format formats. Canard will be co-producing with companies within the group.

Sirieix said: “I love TV and presenting. It’s a pleasure for me to work with talented people on so many great series. I am so grateful for the chance to develop my own ideas. It’s a dream come true to see them come to life. Vive Canard.”

Layla Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Objective Media Group, stated “Working with Fred is ‘fantastique’ – his enthusiasm and passion for concept creation is inspiring and we look forward to creating brilliant ideas and series together.”

Latest News

Previous articleWhat the Royal Family’s Diet Choices Have to Say About It

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact