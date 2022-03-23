Fred Sirieix Launches Canard Production Label

Fred Sirieix is a French TV host, best known for his involvement in UK series. First datesAnd Remarkable Places To EatCanard is his production label and is supported by All3Media-controlled Objective Media Group.

Canard’s first commission is Fred’s Last Resort (working title) for E4, an 8×60 series in which Sirieix will recruit 10 young people at a crossroads in their lives and throw them into a life changing, highly demanding role in the exacting world of luxury, high-end hotel hospitality.

This first greenlight, which was a coproduction with Betty TV is part of an exclusive partnership OMG for unscripted format formats. Canard will be co-producing with companies within the group.

Sirieix said: “I love TV and presenting. It’s a pleasure for me to work with talented people on so many great series. I am so grateful for the chance to develop my own ideas. It’s a dream come true to see them come to life. Vive Canard.”

Layla Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Objective Media Group, stated “Working with Fred is ‘fantastique’ – his enthusiasm and passion for concept creation is inspiring and we look forward to creating brilliant ideas and series together.”