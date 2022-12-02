Frank Vallelonga Jr., Green Book Actor, Has Died at 60. Someone has been charged with Dumping his Body

Frank Vallelonga Jr. was found dead on June 30, 2010. This actor is best-known for his contributions to the theater. Green Book He was discovered on the street and a man is being held for disposing of his body.

According to Fox News, Vallelonga’s representative confirmed his death, they said:

It’s a terrible tragedy. He was an extraordinary man and great actor.

The police informed TMZ his body was discovered on the street. Fox News Digital then learned that there weren’t any signs of trauma.

According to the NYPD, Steven Smith (35 years old) was charged with hiding a corpse of human beings. It’s been reported by the New York Post (via Fox News) that video footage allegedly shows Smith dumping Vallelonga’s body in a car in the Bronx.

The NY Daily News reported, via Fox News, that Smith had told cops about the crime.

He was already dead. He overdosed. I didn’t have anything to do with that.

