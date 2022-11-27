France wins again in TF1

France’s 2-1 victory in the World Cup group stage over Denmark on Saturday evening drew an average 11.6 million viewers to TF1 from the 5PM hour local time. This was the second highest audience score for any program and all channels within the Hexagon. Last week was entry into the tournament. Les Bleus Set a new record in viewership for 2022 and June 2021.

Viewing figures peaked on TF1 at 14.6 million for the France/Denmark face-off on Saturday with a 63% share, which is significantly higher than Tuesday’s 48.1% share when France beat Australia.

For the first time since providing World Cup ratings, French audience measurement firm Médiamétrie is also keeping tabs on out-of-home viewing including in bars, restaurants and hotels. This year, owing to the controversy over host country Qatar, major cities in France are not erecting the usual giant outdoor screens. (BeIn Sport does not broadcast ratings.

In the second half on Saturday, Kylian Mbappé scored both goals for Les BleusHis total of three goals this tournament has now reached 3. Mbappé’s career World Cup record increased to seven goals in just nine appearances.

The striker has also tied Brazilian legend Pelé as the only other player under 24 to mark seven World Cup goals. What’s more, Mbappé now has a total 31 international goals for France, level with Zinedine Zidane. Miroslav Klose, a German player, is still the World Cup’s top scorer with 16 goals in four tournaments.

Now qualified to move on to the round of 16, Didier Deschamps’ reigning world champions will next face Tunisia on Wednesday.

Today’s play includes Japan v Costa Rica, Belgium v Morocco, Croatia v Canada and Spain v Germany.