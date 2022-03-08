Fox Watchers Will Know Peter Doocy’s Wife

FOX correspondent Peter DoocyFans of the network recognize him as a familiar face, reporting live from Washington on current events. We all know his political views, but what about Hillary Vaughn, his wife?

Hillary Vaughn, An Experienced Reporter

Reporting is a family enterprise for Vaughn and Doocy. Vaughn is also a journalist and works as a FOX News correspondent. Vaughn also worked at FOX News. In the Junior Reporter Program, Yahoo Finance, FOX 32, FOX 13 and Tampa, FOX 2 and Detroit, FOX 2 and FOX 5 in Washington D.C.

In a small South Carolina ceremony, the couple got married in 2021. It’s unclear how long the two had been dating prior to their marriage, but a 2017 post to Doocy’s Instagram features Vaughn in a group shot.

Except for some photos from their wedding and some recent shots from a ski vacation they don’t post often on Instagram. They prefer to keep their private life private. “Life with you takes the cake!”Vaughn captioned the photo of Vaughn and Vaughn chopping their wedding cake.

FOX Is A Family Affair

Doocy’s father Steve, who is also a FOX correspondent, posted wedding photos as well. “PETER DOOCY GOT MARRIED!”He captioned the picture of the couple leaving the church. “Welcome To the Doocy family Hillary Vaughn we are so happy for both of you. For any parent who proudly watches their kid’s wedding, you know exactly how Kathy and I feel. Please join the Doocys and congratulate @pdoocy and @hillary__vaughn as their adventure begins!”

Steve shared more details about the wedding when he announced his son’s marriage on FOX & FriendsThe couple stated that only 18 people attended the wedding. Doocy Vaughn and Vaughn initially planned to wed in January 2021. However, coronavirus concerns forced them to move the ceremony back.

Steve isn’t the only family member Doocy has at FOX. Younger sister Sally is also employed by the network, but you won’t see her on your TV screen. Sally has been working for FOX as a sales planner since 2015. With Doocy, his wife, his sister, and his father all working at FOX, it’s clear that working for the network has become a family affair.

