Fox Sees Q2 Loss Despite Gains in Advertising Revenue

Fox Sees Q2 Loss Despite Gains in Advertising Revenue
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Fox Corporation posted a loss in its second fiscal quarter despite seeing healthy gains in revenue from advertising and distributors, citing a decline in the value of the gambling group Flutter.

Fox, the owner of the Fox broadcast network and Fox News Channel, said it notched a 9% increase in revenue in the period, collecting $4.44 billion in the period, compared to $4.09 billion a year earlier. But the company reported a net loss of $85 million, or 15 cents per share, compared with profit of $224 million, or 37 cents a share a year earlier.  Fox said the loss was primarily due to “the change in fair value of the company’s investments” recognized in Flutter Entertainment, in which Fox has a significant stake. Flutter is the parent of gambling sites like FanDuel.

More to come…

Latest News

Previous articleHow FBI Will Be Mixing Things Up For Maggie And The Team After The Break

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact