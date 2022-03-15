Fox Reporter Benjamin Hall Injured in Ukraine. Condition Unknown

Fox NewsFox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott informed employees that Benjamin Hall, a correspondent, was being treated in Ukraine following an injury outside of Kyiv. “we have a minimal level of detail right now.”

“Our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds,”She spoke.

“This is a stark reminder for all journalists who putting their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from the war zone. We will update everyone as we know more. Please keep Ben and his family in your prayers,”Scott wrote.

Fox News anchor John RobertsRead the memo “America Reports.”Roberts revealed to viewers that Hall was not the injured reporter. “A reminder that this is in a war zone, that information changes very quickly, and we are working as hard as possible to get the best information that we possibly can, and to get all of the details on what has happened. The safety of our Fox team is of the utmost importance and our highest priority.”

After being fired upon by Russian forces at a checkpoint near Irpin, Brent Renaud, the filmmaker, was shot to death and Juan Arrendond, another journalist, were injured.