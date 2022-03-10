Fox News’ Peter Doocy is Educated by Jen Psaki about How Pipelines Work

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy tried to play gotcha at Wednesday’s press briefing — but wound up getting schooled by Biden Press Secretary Jennifer Psaki on how pipelines work.

Doocy returned to a favorite theme, asking about the Biden administration’s responsibility for rising gasoline prices. Psaki was also asked by Doocy if he might reconsider his decision to halt construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, which will transport crude oil from Western Canada to refineries located in Texas, Oklahoma, and Illinois.

“Just a quick yes or no. Is a restart of the Keystone XL construction entirely off the table as long as Joe Biden is president?”Doocy asked.

Psaki replied, “What would that help address?”

Doocy stood his ground: “I’m asking you if it is an option. All options are available. Is Keystone one of them?“

Psaki then became a schoolteacher. “If we are trying to bring about more supply, that does not address the problem,”She elaborated. “We are already getting that oil, Peter. The pipeline is the delivery mechanism, it is not an oilfield. So it does not provide more supply into the system.”

Doocy did not give up on his tangential lines of questioning. “Is it possible Joe Biden will ever say, ‘You guys can go ahead with the construction of Keystone XL?’”He asked.

But Psaki shot him down. “There is no place for that and it will not address any problems that we have currently,”She said.

You can view the exchange here.