Fox News’ Peter Doocy Defends Jen Psaki

Fox News’ Peter Doocy and White House press secretary Jen Psaki frequently go at it in the briefing room — but he doesn’t let his colleagues insult her outside of it.

On Monday’s “Fox & Friends,” the correspondent swiftly corrected guest host Will Cain when he attacked Psaki for an exchange she and Doocy had last week.

“It was an incredibly condescending and defensive answer she gave you: ‘What would you expect him to do, Peter, at the border?’” said Cain, referring to the moment last week when Doocy got Psaki to admit President Joe Biden has never visited the southern border of the United States.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say that,” Doocy said.

“I would,” replied Cain.

“We’re not getting information,” Doocy explained. “There are people all across the country — but especially in the border sectors — who want to know, ‘Why is it that when there is a crisis — for example, like a hurricane or a wildfire — and the president will go show up to find out what the people on the ground need?’ He’ll do that, but not this.”

Doocy has become known for his sharp, sometimes critical questions in the briefing room. Psaki, meanwhile, has become known for her biting, sometimes dismissive answers. Even Biden himself has gotten combative with Doocy, who was named a White House correspondent for the network just before the president took office.

Watch here, via Fox News.