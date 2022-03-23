Fox News’ John Kirby, Biden Official is thanked by Fox News for his support of Benjamin Hall

During an interview with Defense Press Secretary John Kirby on Monday, “Fox & Friends”Ainsley and Brian Kilmeade, hosts Steve Doocy and Ainsley, expressed gratitude to the Pentagon spokesman, for the assistance in rescuing Benjamin Hall, Fox News reporter, from Ukraine, last week.

Hall sustained severe injuries when the vehicle in which he was travelling was struck by an incoming bullet just outside of Kyiv. Two other Fox News journalists were also killed in the mortar blast.

“Thank you as well for your — the Department of Defense and the Pentagon — in assisting getting our man Benjamin Hall out of Ukraine,”Doocy spoke to the Biden administration official at the end of the interview. Earhardt said: “Thank you. God bless you for that.”

Kirby expressed his gratitude for Hall’s evacuation and expressed his appreciation.

“Well, our thoughts and prayers go to Mr. Hall and all the people at Fox and of course Mr. Hall’s family,”He stated. “We were very glad to be able to help get him the care that he needs, and we look forward to seeing him come home to his family where he belongs. Again it was the right thing to do, and we were pleased to be able to help.”

Kilmeade came in to remind Kirby how important his role was. “But Admiral, you didn’t help a little, you helped a lot.”

“Thanks, Brian. Again, we, unfortunately, as I think you all know, we are all too familiar with these kinds of injuries, and we built up an expertise on how to treat the kinds of injuries that Mr. Hall had,”Kirby replied. “So, again, it was our honor to be able to help and, again, we just want to see him get home safe and sound and get back to his family, and we applaud the work that he, other Fox journalists, as well as all journalists, are doing even today on the ground in Ukraine.”

He continued, “It’s really important that you are there to tell these stories and to make sure the American people understand how bravely the Ukrainians are fighting for their country and what we are doing to help them. It’s a dangerous place, but that’s usually where you find the best journalists.”

Suzanne Scott, FOX News Media CEO, told employees last week that Hall was safe out of Ukraine and is currently receiving medical care. Scott claimed that Hall is well. “alert and in good spirits.”