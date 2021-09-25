Fox News Guest Calls Gabby Petito a ‘Distraction’ From Global News

A Fox News segment about Gabby Petito sparked debate over the attention paid to her case.

Contributor Raymond Arroyo called the Petito story a “distraction” from global issues.

A viral TikTok called Arroyo’s remarks “insensitive,” but other listeners agreed with him.

The debate over Gabby Petito’s attention has spread across social media. Millions have been following updates in the missing person case. This turned into an investigation after a body that matched the description of the 22 year-old was found near Grand Teton National Park.

A Fox News contributor called the case a “distraction” on-air, sparking debate on his social media profiles and in a TikTok that has more than 1.1 million views.

“With all that’s happening in the world, what’s happening at our southern border and abroad and at home, I think this entire story is a huge distraction,” Fox guest Raymond Arroyo said on “The Big Sunday Show” on Sunday. “This is like a Lifetime movie, an ongoing mini-series for America, but I think it’s basically a local story.”

Arroyo then blessed Petito and her entire family. “I hope they get to the bottom of it but I do worry we’re spending way too much time on this case,” He stated.

Petito’s missing-person case gained overnight international attention after her once-fiancé Brian Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida without her. The couple had been traveling across the Northwest US in a renovated camper and documenting their “van life” journey on social media.

Authorities have now identified Laundrie, also reported missing on Tuesday last week, as a person to watch in Petito’s disappearance. Petito disappeared in late August. Laundrie was reported missing by Petito’s relatives on September 1. Petito was reported missing on September 11.

The viral TikTok called Arroyo’s comments “insensitive.” The creator showed their middle finger at the screen after Arroyo was finished speaking.

But Arroyo’s take has been more positively received on his own social media profiles, where he highlighted the national FBI database of missing people and wrote, “It is important to remember that there are many more missing children and adults who get little coverage.”

Arroyo’s follow-up comments resonate with other viral posts identifying missing-person cases besides Petito’s. In Wyoming, where the remains of Petito were found, 710 Indigenous people have been reported missing, mostly girls.

“The fiancée [sic] clearly knows something,” Arroyo previously tweeted about Laundrie. “But this national obsession with a missing person case is a distraction from bigger issues.”

