Fox News’ Fired Host Ed Henry Gets Dismissed in Defamation Lawsuit

A U.S. district court in southern New York dismissed former Fox News host Ed Henry’s defamation lawsuit against the network Tuesday, citing that he had failed to prove the sexual misconduct allegations that led to his termination were false.

“The Court finds that Henry has failed to plausibly allege that any of Defendants’ statements were false, or that they gave rise to a defamatory inference,”Ronnie Abrams, U.S. District Judge, wrote in court documents that were obtained by “His First Amended Complaint (the “complaint”The complaint also lacks any factual allegations that would support his claims for tortious interference and false light/invasion privacy. The complaint is thus dismissed in its entirety, albeit with leave to amend if Henry has a good faith basis to do so.”

Henry filed a lawsuit in July 2021 for defamation.

Henry was abruptly fired by Fox News in July 2020 “based on the investigative findings”You can find the “willful sexual misconduct”According to a statement by the network, these are allegations. The suit alleges that the statement was made by the company. “publicly humiliating him in the process,”He claimed that it was an attempt to reinforce the story that the network had been reformed after previous instances of misconduct at work. He also alleged that the public dismissal was meant to advance Scott’s own career.

“Regrettably, Ms. Scott sandbagged Plaintiff with her statement, lending credence to the false allegations because she was trying to save her own career and burnish her image as a tough, no nonsense female executive who cleaned up Fox News,”According to the suit. “In reality, however, Ms. Scott had long been an instrument to cover up the existence of sexual misconduct at Fox News…. Thus, Ms. Scott used Plaintiff as a scapegoat to divert attention away from her own sordid history at Fox News.”

Judge Abrams ruled, however, in Scott and Fox News Network LLC’s favor.

Henry was allegedly guilty of a series of crimes in June 2020 “violently” raping former Fox Business producer Jennifer Eckhart – a relationship he cited as a “consensual” one that spanned 2014 to 2017 – and sending “wildly inappropriate sexual images”To a second, unidentified female.

Henry was voluntarily fired in May this year. “with prejudice” a second defamation lawsuit he’d filed against NPR and CNN for their reporting on his firing from Fox News.