Fox News Ex-Contributor Calls BS on Network Claims

Jonah Goldberg, one of two longtime Fox News contributors who resigned in protest last week over Tucker Carlson’s falsehood-filled Fox Nation special about the Capitol riot, is calling “bulls—” on the network’s claim that it planned to drop the two conservative journalists next year.

According to a Fox News executive, the network had no intention of re-signing Steve Hayes or Jonah Goldberg when their contracts came up in 2022 — Hayes’ contract was up in May, while Goldberg’s extended to the end of next year.

“This is such a bulls— defense,” Goldberg TweetTuesday morning, early “Did they forget to tell the first two reporters who asked for comment? Did they have a meeting 14 months before my contract was up and decide to not renew me?”

Fox News spokespersons did not have any further comments.

According to a report of the New York Times on Sunday, Hayes and Goldberg feared that Carlson’s “Patriot Purge”We would love to have something special “lead to violence”This was the last sign that the network was still feeding Trump’s dubious claims about the 2020 election, Jan. 6 rebellion, and nine months after his death.

According to Goldberg, Hayes and he stayed with the network after conversations at work led them to believe it would try to. “recover its independence and, as he put it, ‘right the ship.’” But, instead, Goldberg said that Carlson’s “Patriot Purge”Was “a sign that people have made peace with this direction of things, and there is no plan, at least, that anyone made me aware of for a course correction.”

Goldberg and Hayes were both veterans of the Weekly Standard writer and the National Review. They were important players in right-wing media circles during the pre-Trump era, but now seem increasingly out of place within the GOP landscape in 2021. The online outlet was established by the two of them in 2012. The DispatchAs “a place that thoughtful readers can come for conservative, fact-based news and commentary.”

Late Monday night, Goldberg tweeted his gratitude to supporters, while simultaneously calling out critics of his and Hayes’ decision.

“FWIW, I’m grateful for the support over the last few days,”He wrote. “I’m happy & encouraged to see how folks lined up. But I will never stop being amazed by people who confidently think they know my motives better than I do. It’s literally the one thing I’m the world’s foremost expert on.”