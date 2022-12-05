Fox News Drops Lara Trump as Contributor

Fox News has dropped Lara Trump as a paid contributor due to her father-in-law Donald Trump’s recent announcement that he is running for president again in 2024.

“We appreciate Lara’s valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming,” a Fox News Media representative said in a statement.

The parting of ways is amicable and based solely on network protocol, which does not permit the employment of contributors who are either running for public office or are directly connected to campaigns. She can, however, still appear as an unpaid guest on the network.

Lara Trump, a former adviser to Donald Trump’s re-election campaign who is married to the former president’s son Eric, joined Fox News in March 2021.

“I’m so excited, first of all, to be joining the Fox family,” Trump said when that announcement was made on “Fox & Friends.” “I sort of feel like I’ve been an unofficial member of the team for so long. You guys know it was kind of a joke over the past five years. I would come there so often that the security guards were like, ‘Maybe we should just give you a key.’”

The former president’s daughter-in-law wasn’t the first figure from the Trump administration to join Fox News. Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was announced earlier that same month as a contributor in early March, and previous press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also joined Fox News after her stint in the Trump White House, though she departed in January 2022 as she mounted a campaign to be the next governor of Arkansas, a campaign which she recently won.