Fox News anchor John Roberts goes pacemaker: ‘I am now battery-powered’

Fox NewsAnchor John RobertsHe is open about his recent experiences. health challenges.

The former chief White HouseThe news program’s 65-year-old correspondent has returned to the news show “America Reports”This week, he will reveal that he has a pacemaker.For the heart procedure.

“For folks at home who didn’t know, this time last week I left our show and immediately went into the hospital,”He stated in Clip published online by Fox News Wednesday. “I had not been feeling well for a while.”

Roberts added that a stent put in his heart in 2018 had “blocked back up again, so they reopened it.”

“But at the same time, like former Vice President Mike Pence, the electrical circuitry in my heart was going bad, so I’m now battery powered,”He said it, touching his chest. “I’ve got a pacemaker.”

Mayo Clinic describes a pacemaker as a small device used to help control one’s heartbeat and keep the heart from beating too slowly. Also called a cardiac pacing device, a pacemaker is implanted in the chest through a surgical procedure.

Roberts revealed that Pence, who received a pacemaker in April 2021, called him on Monday to “lend a measure of support.” In 2016, upon being named the Republican vice presidential nominee, Pence disclosed he had an asymptotic left bundle branch block.

“We had a lovely conversation about what it’s like to be a pacemaker recipient and the way forward,” Roberts said, adding that he’s thankful for his family, friends and medical team at the Inova Fairfax Hospital in Virginia, where Pence’s pacemaker procedure also took place.

Roberts said he’s feeling “75% (better), but hoping to be 100% soon.”

Roberts also TweetIt was Wednesday “great to be back”On “America Reports”Sandra Smith is co-anchor. “So great to have you back,” Smith AnsweredFollow us on Twitter.

In Interview with October 2020 “The Washingtonian,”Roberts revealed the stents in Roberts’ heart that were caused by blocked arteries. This is something the Fox News anchor attributed to years of smoking.

“Smoking earlier in my life is why I have three pieces of stainless steel in my heart,”He stated.

Roberts spoke with the publication about his healthy habits and how they have helped him prioritize his health. “I have always been a sports enthusiast and like staying in relatively decent shape …Staying healthy and fit is important to me on a number of levels. I like how I feel when my clothes don’t feel like I am bursting out of them. I also have a lot more energy.”

