Colombian officials announced that they had found four Indigenous children alive, 40 days after the disappearance of their parents after a plane crash. Petro told reporters that the four children, who were all alone, were discovered after a search in the Amazon jungle. They are receiving medical care.Associated Press. The president said that the children are “examples of survival” and “their story will remain in history.” The children’s survival was not immediately known. In the early morning hours of 1 May, an engine malfunction caused a Cessna one-engine propeller aircraft carrying six people and a driver to crash.

After some time the aircraft disappeared from radar and an emergency search was launched for any survivors. According to reports, search teams found the remains of the adults aboard the small plane about two weeks following its crash on the 16th May in the jungle but did not find the bodies or children.AP.A group of four kids and their mother traveled together from Araracuara in the Amazonian rainforest to San Jose del Guaviare. According to official reports, they were Huitotos who knew some survival techniques in the jungle. After it was confirmed the children had survived, on June 9 the President stated that for some time he thought the children would have been saved by one of those nomadic tribes who remain in remote areas of jungle near where the plane crashed and are not always in contact with the authorities.

Petro stated that the first person to find the children was one of Petro’s rescue dogs. Authorities did not specify how far the children had been from the crash scene when they found them. Searches were limited within a 4.5-kilometer radius (roughly 3-miles) of the spot where the plane nosedived. Soldiers found a set of footprints in the jungle along with a diaper, baby bottle and fruit which appeared to be bitten. This led to the belief that the children are still alive.AP.Petro said that the jungle had saved them. The jungle saved them, Petro said.