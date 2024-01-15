Fortnite Dominates Gaming Industry, Leaving GTA, Call of Duty, EA Sports FC and Roblox in the Dust

Unbelievable! Fortnite Surpasses All Other Games In 2023

December is an excellent month for gaming, as people have more time off than usual. Whether you work a 9 to 5 job or are still at school, time off over the holiday period means you can catch up on all of 2023’s best games.

The Rise of Fortnite: How It Became the Most Popular Game of 2023

Last year was exceptional in terms of games, with more 90+ rated games than any other year. People were playing and recommending Resident Evil 4, Spider-Man 2, Starfield, Tears of the Kingdom, Alan Wake 2, and Baldur’s Gate 3. As most of these games can be dozens of hours long, we needed some time to catch up on these releases. However, it seems that these weren’t the games that most people were playing come the end of the year.

The Battle of Online Games: What Makes Fortnite Stand Out

Instead, people were going back to old favorites, but there was still a big surprise when it came to the stats. Online games have long been one of the biggest parts of the gaming sector, as people love to play games with their friends. Games like Grand Theft Auto Online, Call of Duty, EA Sports FC, and Roblox are all some of the most popular games that are out at the moment. However, gamers put more hours into Fortnite last month than they did in all of those games combined.

The Secret Behind Fortnite’s Success: A Closer Look At The Game Modes

This includes the individual games from the series, such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and Call of Duty: Warzone. The likelihood for the soar in Fortnite’s playtime is the introduction of three new modes alongside the classic Fortnite Battle Royale mode. Lego Fortnite is a new mode that is similar to Minecraft in that you collect items, craft things, and build. Rocket Racing takes the cars from Rocket League and allows you to race your friends using them. Finally, Fortnite Festival is based on Rock Band and allows you to jam out to popular songs with your friends. If you want to read more about Fortnite, check out our Lego Fortnite review, Rocket Racing review, and Fortnite Festival review.

