Former NFL player Ryan Mallett dead at age 35 after apparent drowning

As you can see, NFL quarterbackRyan Mallett diedAccording to reports, a Florida woman drowned off the coast of a Florida island on Saturday.Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. He was 35.

First responders were called to a beach in Destin around 2:12 p.m. local time over reports that a group of people were struggling to make their way back to shore from a nearby sandbar, per a news release from the agency.

Authorities said an individual—later identified as Mallett—went under the water and was not breathing when lifeguards pulled him out. Lifesaving measures were performed before Mallett was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death was not released.

Mallett first made his way onto the national football scene in 2007, when he played for University of Michigan. In the year following, he moved to University of Arkansas. However, NCAA regulations prevented him from starting at this new institution until 2009. He served as the Arizona Razorbacks’ quarterback for two seasons before being drafted into the NFL in 2011.