Former Italian Premier Silvio Berrisconi Died at 86

Silvio Berlusconi, the controversial former Italian prime minister, media mogul and soccer club owner has passed away at 86.

Berlusconi was Italy’s longest serving premier. He had leukemia, and a recent lung infection.

This self-made billionaire redefined Italian political culture and counted figures as controversial as George W. Bush or current Italian prime minister Georgia Meloni, among others, in his circle of friends.

Berlusconi passed away at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, where he had been admitted Friday. Reuters.

ANSA announced shortly before the death of Paolo, that four out of five his children were present at his bedside.

Reports claim that a funeral for the state will take place in Milan this Wednesday.

Berlusconi created a real estate and media empire which made him one of the country’s wealthiest men.

He purchased the historical soccer club AC Milan in 1986. He turned it into a European Powerhouse. The club won three Champions Leagues during his ownership, as well eight Serie A titles, and a Coppa Italiana before he sold it in 2017. During his reign as owner of Italy’s most successful club in Europe, Berlusconi became part of the public eye and used his power to showcase that if he could take a club in need of help and repair like AC Milan, he could do the same for the nation as a whole.

Milan posted videos of his former boss on Twitter after his death.

He formed the “Forza Italia” party, which translates to “Go Italy” or “Strength Italy,” and used as a soccer metaphor to raise support from voters.

In 1994-1995, in 2001-2006 and again from 2008-2011 he was Prime Minister three times. He stepped down in 2011, as the country’s debt crisis was spiraling out of control.

He was barred from public office a decade ago due to a conviction for tax fraud stemming out of his media empire. The ban on holding public office was lifted by the end of 2018.

In September last year, after the national elections in Italy, he was elected to the Italian Senate.

But, in or out of the office, he has never been a recluse.

His “bunga-bunga” parties were notorious. He became a scandalized prime minister. The sex parties, which involved prostitutes, where magistrates say he paid thousands of euros for sex with Moroccan-born nightclub dancer Karima El Mahroug, whose alias was “Ruby the Heart Stealer,” when she was underage in 2010, according to SKI.

He admitted to this, but denied that he had sprung her out of a policestation by falsely declaring she was a niece of the then-Egyptian president Hosni Musbarak. The court acquitted the man of sex, stating that he had no idea she was under 18 years old.

Berlusconi returned to soccer in 2018 when he bought Monza, a club that had gone from the second tier of Italian football known as Serie B up to the top-flight in Serie A within a short time.

Even during his reign as owner of Monza in his old age, he stirred controversy after he was captured on video offering his players a “bus full of wh***s” if they were to beat Italian giants like Juventus, AC Milan or Inter Milan in 2022.

Berlusconi claims that he had a good time with his team.

In recent months he had been in and out of the hospital where he was treated for a lung infection linked to chronic leukemia, which is ultimately what took his life.

Many politicians, footballers and high-profile figures around the world have paid tribute to one of Italy’s most controversial figures on social media. However, it was Italian newspaper La República that staunchly opposed Berlusconi in politics and his views, expressing the international collective by saying, “The End of an Era” on their Monday headline.