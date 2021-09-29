Former Disney worker said married men used to hit on her in Tinker Bell costume

A former Disney employee revealed that married men used to hit on her as she played Tinker Bell, in a viral TikTok video.

Sarah Daniels, who goes by @saradanielstv on the app, and noted that she’s an “ex-Disney princess” (according to her bio) posted a video in response to an onlooker who asked: “How many Dads end up hitting on you BECAUSE you’re the character? As opposed to because you’re an attractive woman?”

Citing that it was a “unique question,” Daniels said: “I feel like if dudes are going to be creeps and hit on you, they’re going to hit on you whether or not you’re a character or not. But there were many moments, especially as Tinker Bell, where I had married men hand me keys to their hotel room and tell me where they were staying.”

How cringe-worthy.

Many commenters questioned why Tinker bell was sexualized.

Someone else who seeming played Tinker Bell as well agreed with Daniels’ sentiment and wrote, “Yes Tinkerbell! I was hit on so much as Tink.”

“Ok……. so like why is it always Tinker Bell?!??? cuz when I cosplay her….THE HORROR STORIES,” someone wrote.

“Did they have separate hotel rooms from their families, “another added, curious about the married me.

Daniels has 54,300 Instagram followers. She often creates videos answering questions about her time as a Disney princess. Some of the videos center around “Did you ever break out of character” or “What kind of wig caps do you use?”

At over 362,900 views in a matter of six days, The Tinker Bell video is her second most on her account.

Daniels was reached for comment.