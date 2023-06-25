Forbidden Door, NJPW 2023 – Time, channel and how to view

The second time in two years that All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling have teamed up for a pay-per-view, the event will be called Forbidden Door. It will take place in Toronto (Ontario), Canada at Scotiabank Arena. It is the first time that AEW has held a pay-per view outside of the United States, and it’s the first time NJPW has held a traditional pay-perview in Canada. Action begins on Sunday 25th at 8pm. ET BR Live will be airing a new episode every week Pay-per-view is still available.

Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Ohada’s singles match could well be the most exciting match. Danielson has been a world champion five times while wrestling in WWE. He is one of professional wrestling’s biggest stars. Okada, a 5-time IWGP World Champion and a NEVER 6-Man Tag Team champion with Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii is currently the NEVER Openweight Tag Team Champions.

AEW’s World Champion MJF is set to defend his title. He will face Hiroshi Tanahashi. This may be MJF’s most difficult matchup of his professional wrestling career. Tanahashi, a legendary in NJPW who has won the world championship eight times is also the second Grand Slam champion in NJPW’s history.

On Sunday, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay will compete for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. Omega was crowned champion in January after he beat Ospreay. WrestleKingdom 17 Tokyo. Omega is in his second reign of title as he won the first title when it was introduced to the sport back in 2017.

Sandana is the IWGP World Heavyweight Champ and will defend his title this Saturday against Jack Perry, aka “Jungle Boy”. Perry aims to become the 1st American wrestler ever to win this title. In the past, he has wrestled for the AEW World Title and a recent AEW World Tag Team Championship with Lucasaruus.

On the car, there are also matches between Le Suzuki Gods, (Chris Jericho and Sam Guevara), and Blackpool Combat Club, (Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta with Claudio Castagnoli), Konosuke Takeshita and Shota umino. Eddie Kingston, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and The Elite in a 10 man tag team match. CM Punk, who returned recently to AEW will fight Satoshi Kojima in a Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament, first round match. AEW International Champions Orange Cassidy and Zack Sabre Jr. will compete in a 4-way match.

Toni Storm will be defending her title as AEW Women’s World Champion against Williow Nighingale. Adam Cole and Tom Lawlor will fight in a singles bout. The pre-show will also feature three matches that begin at 7:00 p.m. ET.