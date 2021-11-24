For the first time, I tried Franklin Barbecue in Austin Texas.

Long lines are a hallmark of Franklin Barbecue. The pandemic meant that the dining room was closed when I visited. I ordered online instead.





The exterior facade of Franklin Barbecue Austin, Texas.



Erin McDowell/Insider







Franklin Barbecue was founded in 2009 and has been a staple of Austin barbecue since then. Due to its excellent barbecue, it has gained international recognition. Anthony Bourdain, celebrity chef who visited the spot in 2012 for an episode of “No Reservations,”Waited in line for more than an hour before calling the brisket “earth-shatteringly good.”

Bon Appetit 2011 The name of the project was “best barbecue in the country,”Texas Monthly ranked Franklin Barbecue number one on its list. “The Top 50 Barbecue Joints in Texas”Both in 2013 and 2017

Aaron Franklin, Franklin Barbecue founder, received a James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef Southwest in 2015. He is the first barbecue chef to be awarded this distinction.

Many people have told me about the long waits they had to make it through Franklin Barbecue. And, menu items such as its famous brisket sell out quickly. To ensure I was able to taste everything, I placed my curbside pick up order two days ahead. Its website.

My only problem with ordering online was the requirement that I order at least 3 lbs of meat. I paid $135.50 for my order including taxes, and a 15% tip. My order came out to be $135.50, including taxes and a 15% tip. Way Too much food to be eaten in one sitting.

For large groups, though, it was very convenient and reasonable. My food didn’t go waste because I was able eat it over multiple days.