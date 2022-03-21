For over-75s or people with weak immune system, you can get the fourth Covid jab today

A fourth Covid jab can be booked by thousands of people over 75 and those with weak immune systems starting today.

As soon as the NHS opens its online appointment system, they will receive texts and letters.

Older adults in care homes will be visited by NHS teams who will give jabs — as long as it has been six months since their last one.

Five million people worldwide will get either the Moderna or Pfizer jabs this spring.

Over-50s will likely receive a second top-up in the autumn.

Sajid Javid, Health Minister, stated: “Our phenomenal vaccination programme has saved countless lives and built a wall of defence which has allowed us to learn to live with Covid.”

NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard added: “We have protected millions of people at speed thanks to the efforts of our staff, aided by volunteers.

“They will once again rise to the next challenge.”

Ms Pritchard stressed: “There is no need to contact the NHS — when you are eligible for your spring boost, we will be in touch so you can book your appointment at one of hundreds of vaccination sites.”

According to the UK Health Security Agency, boosters have prevented 157,000 hospitalizations since December.

However, Covid cases have risen 38 percent week-on-week with half a billion people contracting the virus within the last seven days.