For Just £6 You Can Have A Luxury staycation At the Luxury Cotswolds Manor

FOR your next staycation, you could spend the week in a fancy Cotswold manor for just £6.
And Steps fans will even meet H for a musical evening, who will visit during the stay.
The 35-acre manor has eight bedrooms, sleeping up to 15 people, with six bathrooms – five of which are en-suite – as well as a substantial fully-equipped kitchen.
Also at the property, found in Moreton-in-Marsh, is a cinema room, tennis court, colossal croquet lawn, and a private hot tub in the lavender gardens.
The home is the perfect base to explore the pretty Cotswolds towns, including the nearby Burford and Bourton-on-the-Water.
The six-night stay has been launched for the bargain price by Vrbo to unite families after travel restrictions have kept families apart.
Usually costing £15,000 for the stay, families will be able to fork out just £6 to stay during the October half term.
Also being thrown in is a meet and greet musical evening with Steps’ Ian “H” Watkins before heading off on his UK Steps Reunion tour.
However, you will have to be quick – just one lucky family will be able to stay, with the property opening for bookings on October 6 at midday.
The stay, costing £1 a night for the six nights, will welcome guests from October 22 to October 28.
Karen Mullins from Vrbo says: “We know how difficult it has been for many families across the UK to see their loved ones, especially if you’re part of a more prominent family too.
“Therefore, at Vrbo, we wanted to provide one family with the opportunity to have an unforgettable reunion trip during one of the busiest travel periods, at a cost that will appeal to all families.”
Book a stay at the Vrbo house on October 6 here.