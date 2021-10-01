For Just £6 You Can Have A Luxury staycation At the Luxury Cotswolds Manor

For Just £6 You Can Have A Luxury staycation At the Luxury Cotswolds Manor
By Amy Comfi
In
Life Style

FOR your next staycation, you could spend the week in a fancy Cotswold manor for just £6.

And Steps fans will even meet H for a musical evening, who will visit during the stay.

You could spend the night in a luxury Cotswolds manor for just £1 a night

The considerable country house even has a private hot tub deck

The 35-acre manor has eight bedrooms, sleeping up to 15 people, with six bathrooms – five of which are en-suite – as well as a substantial fully-equipped kitchen.

Also at the property, found in Moreton-in-Marsh, is a cinema room, tennis court, colossal croquet lawn, and a private hot tub in the lavender gardens.

The home is the perfect base to explore the pretty Cotswolds towns, including the nearby Burford and Bourton-on-the-Water.

The six-night stay has been launched for the bargain price by Vrbo to unite families after travel restrictions have kept families apart.

Usually costing £15,000 for the stay, families will be able to fork out just £6 to stay during the October half term.

Also being thrown in is a meet and greet musical evening with Steps’ Ian “H” Watkins before heading off on his UK Steps Reunion tour.

However, you will have to be quick – just one lucky family will be able to stay, with the property opening for bookings on October 6 at midday.

The stay, costing £1 a night for the six nights, will welcome guests from October 22 to October 28.

Karen Mullins from Vrbo says: “We know how difficult it has been for many families across the UK to see their loved ones, especially if you’re part of a more prominent family too.

“Therefore, at Vrbo, we wanted to provide one family with the opportunity to have an unforgettable reunion trip during one of the busiest travel periods, at a cost that will appeal to all families.”

Book a stay at the Vrbo house on October 6 here.

The property is located on 35 acres with a croquet lawn and tennis court

There are six bedrooms, with five being en-suite

Make the most of the old evenings in the cinema room

There is also a huge kitchen and dining area for dinner parties

Get ready to book on October 6

 

