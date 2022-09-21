Federal prosecutors have announced that Sherri Ppini, a California mother was sentenced for 18 months to prison for staging her own kidnapping attempt and then lying about it to FBI agents.

In April, she pleaded guilty to mailfraud and making false statements about federal authorities. In exchange for her plea bargain, she was required to pay over $300,000 in restitution.

Papini disappeared in 2016 from her Redding neighborhood in Northern California after dropping her two young children at day care. She resurfaced three weeks later, on Thanksgiving, with a bizarre story of being held hostage by two masked Hispanic women who branded her with a hot tool, refused to feed her and kept her chained in a bedroom for 22 days.

She eventually admitted that she had left her family to go with a Southern California ex-boyfriend.

“I am guilty of lying. I am guilty of dishonor,”Monday, she stated this at her sentencing hearing. “I am choosing to humbly accept responsibility.”

Senior U.S. District Judge William Shubb ignored the recommendations of probation officers and Papini’s attorney, who recommended she spend a month in custody and seven months in supervised home detention. Shubb ignored prosecutors who requested an eight-month sentence.

The judge said he sentenced Papini to 18 months to deter copycats, and because of “the sheer number of people who were impacted.”

He said that they included her family, law enforcement officers, and her neighbors who searched across several states for her. For four years, her fake story was believed and falsely cast suspicion on the Hispanic community, authorities said.

Prosecutors stated that Papini ran to her former boyfriend 600 miles away. Officials said that he dropped her off on Interstate 5 approximately 150 miles from her home after she stated she wanted to return home.

She was picked up by passersby who discovered her with bindings, a swollen nose, a blurred “brand”Authorities said she suffered burns to her left arm and right shoulder. Prosecutors said that her injuries were self-inflicted, and meant to prove her story.

Papini, upon her return, accepted funds from a fake GoFundMe account and the California Victim Compensation Board.

“Not only did Papini lie to law enforcement, her friends, and her family, she also made false statements to the California Victim Compensation Board and the Social Security Administration in order to receive benefits as a result of her alleged ‘post-traumatic stress’ from being abducted,”Monday was her sentencing announcement by the prosecutors.

After Papini pleaded guilty to the charges in April, her husband applied for divorce and sole custody.

William Portanova, defense attorney, called it “outside court” “a fair sentence, even though it’s longer than we wished.”

Papini has not publicly explained why she feigned her kidnapping. It was her lawyer who had been a suspect. “what sounds like a fierce storm that was going on for a long time inside her head.”