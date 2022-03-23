For an engagement shoot at 7-Eleven, the bride wore her mom’s wedding dress

For an engagement shoot at 7-Eleven, the bride wore her mom's wedding dress
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Green was proposed by Baciu in November 2021 at a local vineyard.

While Green wore her mother's wedding dress, her fiancé wore her dad's bolo tie.

Green didn’t believe it when Baciu said they should visit the winery.


Caitlyn Honeycutt



Green invited Baciu along to a local winery’s event, where they could make their own wine. He had already planned to propose that weekend, but she didn’t know that. He knew that it was something she would enjoy.

Baciu had coordinated to Green’s little brother to have the bridge at winery decorated in flower petals. Music would start playing when they walked onto the bridge.

“I don’t even remember what he said because I was so shocked,”She said. 

The surprise didn’t stop there. After Green flew in from Boston to propose, Green’s little sister emerged from the bushes. 

The couple celebrated their engagement at a local wine bar after Baciu proposed. Baciu surprised Green with 30 of their closest family and friends, including her best friend who flew in form California. 

“At this point, I was inconsolable,”She laughed. “Everyone came together, so it was really special. I didn’t think so many people would be coming out of town to celebrate with us.” 

Latest News

Previous articleKevin Hart Talks To Mike Tyson About Working Out After 40 And One Thing That’s Been Really ‘Humbling’

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact