For an engagement shoot at 7-Eleven, the bride wore her mom’s wedding dress

Green was proposed by Baciu in November 2021 at a local vineyard.





Green didn’t believe it when Baciu said they should visit the winery.





Caitlyn Honeycutt









Green invited Baciu along to a local winery’s event, where they could make their own wine. He had already planned to propose that weekend, but she didn’t know that. He knew that it was something she would enjoy.

Baciu had coordinated to Green’s little brother to have the bridge at winery decorated in flower petals. Music would start playing when they walked onto the bridge.

“I don’t even remember what he said because I was so shocked,”She said.

The surprise didn’t stop there. After Green flew in from Boston to propose, Green’s little sister emerged from the bushes.

The couple celebrated their engagement at a local wine bar after Baciu proposed. Baciu surprised Green with 30 of their closest family and friends, including her best friend who flew in form California.

“At this point, I was inconsolable,”She laughed. “Everyone came together, so it was really special. I didn’t think so many people would be coming out of town to celebrate with us.”