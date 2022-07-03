For 77-year-old woman who has completed most London Marathons, Landmark 600th race is a possibility

An acclaimed runner, who has completed more London Marathons than any other woman, is planning to complete her 600th race later in the year.

Gina Little, 77 years old, lives in Greenwich and has run the London event 37 of the past since 1982 when she was inspired to do so after seeing the second race pass her street.

She chose to celebrate her 600th Marathon at Richmond Runfest on September 11 with Plumstead Runners. They will be wearing special T-shirts.

“I wanted my running club to be part of it. We have got a coach going up,”She spoke to the PA news agency.

Mrs. Little explained that she has always been active, and was inspired to do a marathon by seeing the London runners.

My friend and me ran the entire way. We had fun, enjoyed the crowds, and then we stopped at pubs to use the loo. No Portaloos back then Gina Little on Gina’s first London Marathon

“I didn’t know anything about the first one. I only saw the second one as it goes past the top of my road,”She spoke.

“I saw the French guy with a tray and a bottle of wine and a glass, and thought ‘how can he do that?’”

Mrs Little said she was very nervous before her first London Marathon: “I ran with my friend all the way. We just enjoyed the crowds, took our time, went in pubs to use the loos. No Portaloos back then.

“Just tried to take it all in, crossing Westminster Bridge at the end of the marathon was very emotional with lots of tears.”

She added: “We were only going to do one. Then I got the bug, I suppose.”

She recorded a personal best of three hours and 26 minutes in 1993 and now usually finishes in four hours and 30-40 minutes.

Her achievement was recently rewarded with a Spirit of the London Marathon award and Mrs Little said she was “gobsmacked” to get the accolade, adding: “I have been quite lucky as I have got in as good for my age.”

Gina Little with husband Ray at the 6k breakfast run from the Charlottenburg Palace to the Olympic stadium on the day before the Berlin Marathon in 2019 (Gina Little/PA) PA Media – Gina Little

While many hope for an elusive ballot place for the heavily over-subscribed London Marathon or run for charity, faster runners in each age category can apply for a good for age place.

She added: “I have always been involved in it.

“When I didn’I have worked at a drinks station and trun. One time I helped at the elite station.”

She has also ran the Berlin Marathon more times than 30 times. However, it has fallen short of the London race as the London race has been moved to October by the Covid-19 pandemic. It is expected to resume its spring slot in 2023.

“Last year I had to do Berlin one week and London the next week,”She spoke.

“This year it’s the same. I have also got Chicago the following week. Chicago is always October.

“Chicago is my sixth major, so I obviously want to do that.”

There is a special medal for those who complete all six of the Abbott World Marathon Majors – Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York.

Gina Little was awarded the Spirit of the London Marathon award in the London Marathon Events/PA earlier this year. PA Media – London Marathon Events

Married mother of two, grandmother of five, is also a member of the 100 Marathon Worldwide Club. They meet at races and are equipped with special vests.

Mrs. Little claimed that she has met interesting people by running. “I never go to a race where I don’t know someone, which is really nice.”

She has run ultramarathons and marathons in 46 countries, and 22 islands, which includes New Zealand and Hawaii.

“I’ve seen the world and seen the country,”She spoke.

“When I got to 500 I thought that would be it. I don’t think there’ll be a 700th.”

She lowered her accomplishments, saying: “I’m not very fast. When you do 10k you have to run hard all the way. I just like to be comfortable.”

Mrs Little, who is 5ft (1.5 metres) tall, said being light and “not very big”Running has been a great way to avoid injury and keep fit.

“Because I do so many marathons, I don’t have to do so much training,”She spoke.

Gina Little at the Berlin Marathon 2019 (Gina Little/PA). PA Media – Gina Little

“I don’t do that very many long runs because I do so many marathons.”

Asked if she ever struggles to complete 26.2 miles, Mrs Little – who will run her 599th marathon at Hever Castle, in Kent, on Sunday July 3 – said: “I have always managed to get through. People just expect me to do it really.”

Her advice to those who are training for the TCS London Marathon on Oct. 2 is “just not to add too many miles too quickly. If you do 10 one week, then next do 11. And have a rest in between long runs”.

“Enter some half marathons or something to know what it’s like running with people, it’s totally different running in a race than running on your own.”

She suggested that the crowd noise might be helpful in the last stages of your fatigue, but she added: “I don’t race wearing my name. Everyone’s calling your name and you don’t know if you know them or not.

“If someone calls my name, I know it’s someone I know.

“Enjoy it, don’t think about time, just think about running round and soaking up the atmosphere. The atmosphere is incredible.

“Just relax and enjoy it, you might never do it again. You might not be as lucky as me. It’s just the luck of the draw.”