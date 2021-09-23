Footballer given 48-game ban after headbutting rival and breaking his nose

Russian amateur footballer Raschid Arsanukaev has been slapped with a 48-game ban after headbutting an opponent and breaking his nose intentionally.

The referee has given the marching orders to the player who is accused of throwing his head towards a rival player and having received a second yellow.

It happened during an Austrian ninth tier match between FC Viktoria (62 Bregenz) and Gofis Satteins (1b) in September.

After being dismissed in the 87th-minute for picking up the second of his bookable offences for an attempted headbutt, Viktoria’s Arsanukaev took exception to referee Romano Giovani stating: “I’ll show you what’s possible.”







German outlet Kronen Zeitung report the player is then said to have headbutted an opposing player causing their nose to break.

FC Viktoria-62 Bregenz released Arsanukaev. The incident was also followed by police, and reported to the courts.

The 48-match ban has been placed on the player, which means he won’t be allowed to play again until autumn 2023.

It is hoped that the ban wil not just be enforced in Austria but throughout Europe with the Austrian Football Association commenting:

“We have informed the surrounding associations about the suspension of Arsanukaev and want to prevent that he as a newly registered player can bypass the suspension and kick again somewhere.”

Christian Gojo, Viktoria’s chief executive officer, heavily criticised the former player in a statement.

“Viktoria stands for integration, but of course we cannot tolerate such incidents,” He said.

“We have excluded Arsanukaev from our club.”