Football punter wins £110,000 thanks to outrageous Ziyech and Dendoncker bet

A lucky punter has apparently won an incredible £110,440 from a two-fold bet on Wednesday’s EFL Cup third-round fixtures.

Twitter user Dean Woodward claimed on Wednesday night that someone had won big by putting £2.50 on two bets which combined to give him odds of 44,000/1.

The fortunate mystery gambler bet on Leander Dendoncker to have two or more headed shots on target for Wolves and Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech to have one or more shots on target with both his right and left feet.

Woodward went on to post the purported winnings on Twitter with nothing more than a mind-blown emoji, even adding in the replies that he “wished” the bet was his.

They apparently won big thanks to Dendoncker, 26, who grabbed the first of Wolves’ goals with a header after a Rayan Ait-Nouri corner before setting up Daniel Podence for the equaliser.

Wolves defeated Tottenham 3-2 in penalties after rallying from 2-0 behind.

In the meantime, Chelsea beat Aston Villa in a thrilling affair that was also decided by penalties.

Blues led by Timo Werner’s header, but Villa missed an opportunity to score. Villa was able to win the game back with forward Cameron Archer.













Chelsea went on to win the game 4-3 on penalties after Reece James’ rocket of a spot-kick.

While both Premier League stars will be grateful to the winner, some have doubted the authenticity of the bets.