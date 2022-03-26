Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Mourned By Shocked Fans And Musicians

The news of the loss of one of the world’s great rock drum talents is still cresting on social media, as music greats lined up to pay tribute to Foo Fighter Taylor Hawkins, who died Friday night in Bogota, Colombia.

The mourning was tempered by the fond memories of a man who was loved for his passion and a friend who would listen to you in the mad world of music superstardom.

Here are some early reactions to the news:

. @TaylorHawkinsHe was truly an incredible person and musician. My heart, my love, and my condolences go to his wife, his kids, his family, and his band. See you on the other side – Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022

God bless Taylor Hawkins. Your spirit and unstoppable rock power were a blessing to me. Rest in Peace, my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

We are devastated by the loss our friend. #TaylorHawkinsI don’t know how to convey all my feelings about his death. His family is my deepest sympathy. & his band & friends. RIP Taylor ❤️ https://t.co/pkQLK5rLVF — Slash (@Slash) March 26, 2022

So heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins’ passing, what an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway. We were so fortunate to have his gifts at this time. Rest in peace. — FINNEAS (@finneas) March 26, 2022

Taylor Hawkins 1972-2022

Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band. pic.twitter.com/qlEaQK0uui — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) March 26, 2022

I was shocked and sad to hear this. @taylorhawkinsToday, he is gone. 😞. We send our condolences to the Hawkins family.⁦@foofighters⁩Fans and friends. Sad. https://t.co/Mgu2K4SJyL — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) March 26, 2022