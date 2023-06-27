Foo Fighters presale code 2023 details and how to get tickets for UK tour

Foo Fighters have surprised their UK fans with tour dates in June 2024 after they hinted at the rumored gigs “next summer” – here are details about the 2023 presale code and how to purchase your gig tickets.

Following a number of US gigs this year, the American rock band has confirmed a string of fresh new dates across the pond with performances taking place in London, Manchester, Birmingham, and more. Foo Fighters teased the UK trek during their Glastonbury performance last week and they kept their promise with an announcement on Tuesday. We break down all the information you need about the presale and the full list of tour dates.

Foo Fighters presale code 2023 details and tickets

A 2023 presale code for Foo Fighters‘ UK gigs will be sent to fans who have registered on the band’s official website. A code will be sent to those who have pre-ordered the band’s new album as well.

The signup deadline for presale tickets was early June so only those who have filled in their details would receive an email with a presale code before tickets are released.

If you purchased tickets for the band’s 2022 cancelled UK dates through Ticketmaster, you should receive a separate email with a code.

Presale tickets will be released at 9 am BST on Wednesday, June 28 and the ticket sale will be available until 10 pm BST on Thursday, June 29.

The general on-sale starts at 9 am BST on Friday, June 30 – you can see the list of all 2024 UK dates and purchase your tickets on Foo Fighters’ website.

Will there be resale tickets?

Resale tickets will be available through the band’s official partner www.twickets.live and the price should be no more than the original fee, which includes face value and booking fee.

All tickets, no matter if they are presale or resale, must be purchased through Foo Fighters’ official channels, and partners. All other tickets won’t be valid and will be cancelled.

Fans can purchase a maximum of six tickets during the presale per household and eight tickets during the general sale per household.

For more information, we recommend checking the band’s website and social media channels, including their Twitter and Instagram pages.

Foo Fighters 2023 UK tour: Dates and venues

The band’s Everything Or Nothing At All dates in the UK were announced days after they teased the tour next year. The trek starts on June 13 at Manchester’s Emirates Stadium Old Trafford and ends on June 27 at Birmingham’s Villa Park. The full list of dates, cities, and venues is below: